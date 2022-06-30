ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Marietta Riverfront Roar returning after pandemic hiatus

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — The Marietta Riverfront Roar is coming back for its 20th year after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Marietta July 8 to 10. Event Chairperson Carmen Taylor said they are expecting more people...

www.newsandsentinel.com

WTRF

Spending July Fourth Weekend at Oglebay Park

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay has fun activities all summer, but this weekend there are some extra special opportunitIes to participate in this Fourth of July weekend. Cooling off in the pool is always a go-to option for family fun at Oglebay Park, as well as spending the day on the lake.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camp Hervida marks a century of activities

WATERFORD — For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the camp community came together this weekend. Activities included campfires and games for the whole family. Many former campers came out to...
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
CRESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

Local veteran enjoys the Freedom Festival’s return to Vienna

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veteran, Rick Raab, enjoys the Freedom Festival’s return to Vienna. Unlike other people who enjoyed the festival for reasons such as food, games, entertainment Raab enjoyed it for a different reason. “It does feel good and this is kind of like a coming home from...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Partnering to preserve history

Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Families turn out for fun at Vienna’s Freedom Festival

VIENNA — The Grand Central Mall parking lot and Spencer’s Landing in Vienna were packed full of people and fun all Saturday. This year, the Friends of Vienna group set to work organizing the Freedom Festival. The family friendly event was organized as an affordable way to bring...
VIENNA, WV
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: Wayne Clark

Sean Fennell sits down with Wayne Clark to discuss the numerous things the Veterans Appreciation Foundation do for the veterans of Zanesville and Muskingum County.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bernard “Bernie” Marshall

Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall, 75, of Parkersburg passed away June 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1947, in Parkersburg, son of the late Gene and Dorothy Ware Marshall. Mr. Marshall proudly worked as a “telephone man”, starting as an installer and advancing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A Time for Change: Parkersburg to resume downtown parking enforcement

PARKERSBURG — On-street and metered parking enforcement is returning to downtown Parkersburg later this month. The city suspended enforcement in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to assist businesses impacted as many activities shut down. It’s remained in effect since, with Mayor Tom Joyce saying in March 2022 that he was considering resuming enforcement after a new police chief was named.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports:. * Between June 24-26, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 382 calls for service. * Michael Holton, 32, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 24 for domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. * Allen Deem, 49,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Paul Jordan

Paul Jordan, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 2, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Elwood L. “Sonny” Williamson

Elwood L. “Sonny” Williamson, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Pennsboro, WV, a son of the late Dale and Letha Miller Williamson. Sonny was an U.S. Airforce Veteran and retired from E.I. DuPont. He...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Boating accident on Ohio River claims one life

WASHINGTON, W.Va. — One person’s body was recovered from the Ohio River on Friday afternoon after a pleasure craft was struck by a barge, authorities said. The identity of the individual had not been released Friday evening. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard were handling the investigation, said Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County sheriff Steve Greiner has passed away. Current Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard posted the news on his Facebook account on Sunday. He formerly served as Greiner’s chief deputy. Woodyard noted that Greiner was both a colleague and a friend. He went into...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

