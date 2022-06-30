California gas prices will be even more expensive starting Friday - Here's why

Just as gas prices are beginning to come down, California's gas tax is about to go up.

The state sales tax on gasoline, the second-highest in the nation at 51.1 cents per gallon, will go up nearly another 3 cents on Friday, part of an annual recalculation to keep up with inflation.

Republicans have tried in vain to convince Democrats to suspend the sales tax for one year, arguing it would benefit taxpayers faster than a rebate check.

"The governor could have suspended the gas tax or stopped the gas tax increase that will happen on Friday, July 1. He did not," said Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong, vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. "In the face of rising inflation, Californians will see more costs in their everyday lives despite all the Governor's rhetoric."

A group sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter this week asking for a repeal.

"People are struggling right now," said Los Angeles resident Kevin Kiley. "They need relief right now."

Newsom and Democrats in the Legislature say they don't want to suspend the state's tax on gasoline because they don't trust the big oil companies and refineries to pass on the savings to drivers.

They agreed to suspend the state tax on diesel fuel because that tax is calculated differently.

"My sunglasses really took away from the eyeballs popping out of my head," said Danielle Perez, a Los Angeles resident. "That's nuts."

Bob van der Valk, who used to work for Chevron and is now the senior editor of the Bakken Oil Business Journal , is forecasting gas has peaked and the market has finally shifted back in the right direction.

"We've finally, I think, hit the mark where people are resisting just driving just to see grandma, and go to the grocery store three times a week," he said.

So who is to blame for the price not coming down? It's a combination of the market, refinery companies, and the gas stations themselves. However, it's also a case of where we live.

"You're on an island, all by yourself, with the California Resources Board ... gasoline, being one of a kind in the world, and it's more expensive to produce, and there's no back up once the refinery in California shuts down for maintenance," said Van der Valk.

So you might see fewer cars on the road this holiday weekend.

"I have to try and save as much as I can," said driver Laura Rios.

As of Wednesday evening, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.337.