California gas prices will be even more expensive starting Friday - Here's why

By Jory Rand
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

Just as gas prices are beginning to come down, California's gas tax is about to go up.

The state sales tax on gasoline, the second-highest in the nation at 51.1 cents per gallon, will go up nearly another 3 cents on Friday, part of an annual recalculation to keep up with inflation.

Republicans have tried in vain to convince Democrats to suspend the sales tax for one year, arguing it would benefit taxpayers faster than a rebate check.

"The governor could have suspended the gas tax or stopped the gas tax increase that will happen on Friday, July 1. He did not," said Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong, vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. "In the face of rising inflation, Californians will see more costs in their everyday lives despite all the Governor's rhetoric."

A group sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter this week asking for a repeal.

"People are struggling right now," said Los Angeles resident Kevin Kiley. "They need relief right now."

Newsom and Democrats in the Legislature say they don't want to suspend the state's tax on gasoline because they don't trust the big oil companies and refineries to pass on the savings to drivers.

They agreed to suspend the state tax on diesel fuel because that tax is calculated differently.

"My sunglasses really took away from the eyeballs popping out of my head," said Danielle Perez, a Los Angeles resident. "That's nuts."

Bob van der Valk, who used to work for Chevron and is now the senior editor of the Bakken Oil Business Journal , is forecasting gas has peaked and the market has finally shifted back in the right direction.

"We've finally, I think, hit the mark where people are resisting just driving just to see grandma, and go to the grocery store three times a week," he said.

So who is to blame for the price not coming down? It's a combination of the market, refinery companies, and the gas stations themselves. However, it's also a case of where we live.

"You're on an island, all by yourself, with the California Resources Board ... gasoline, being one of a kind in the world, and it's more expensive to produce, and there's no back up once the refinery in California shuts down for maintenance," said Van der Valk.

So you might see fewer cars on the road this holiday weekend.

"I have to try and save as much as I can," said driver Laura Rios.

As of Wednesday evening, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.337.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

David Layton
2d ago

Gavin Newsome What a piece of work!!!! Here he is giving us a Rebate, that we will get in October. Now he's hiking the Gas Tax. ARE YOU AWARE THAT THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA HAS A BUDGET SURPLUS IN THE TREASURY.THEY JUST WANT MORE .ORE MORE MONEY$$$$$$$$$$$$

Sanzo Moriyama
3d ago

They need that blood money to make California Economy best throughout the country. Then offer stimulus check that barely covers rent or week worth of Groceries. Not counting the fact that not everyone will receive that money except for those who vote Deep Blue.

Mark@Goodwin
2d ago

It is absolutely unforgivable that Gavin Newsom and the Democrats are continuing to inflict pain on the poorest citizens of California. This gas tax increase should be stopped.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veronica Charnell Media

Californians Will be Receiving Tax Rebate Checks up to $1,050

Photo courtesy of The Republic MonitorThe Republic Monitor. Millions Of California Residents will be receiving a Tax Rebate Check in their bank accounts soon. Californians will be receiving direct payments of up to $1,050 to help offset the high price of gas and other goods. The direct payments to Californians will go out after Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022/2023 state budget, the governor's office announced on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

