ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Midnight Mania! ‘Platinum’ Perry mean mugs ‘MVP’ in front of Buckingham Palace

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like the upcoming bareknuckle boxing match between Michael “Venom” Page and Mike Perry at BKFC 27 in London, England, is flying under the radar. While Page’s Bellator MMA shine may be starting to wear off and Perry’s exciting Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stint is a thing of the past,...

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

It’s on! Israel Adesanya commits to Alex Pereira title defense after UFC 276 — ‘You’re gonna get frozen like Elsa’

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya successfully defended his 185-pound title by out-pointing the clearly-overmatched Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (July 2, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Watch the (cough) “highlights” here. “The Last Stylebender” walked out in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Julian Lane
Person
Melvin Guillard
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Josh Emmett
MMAmania.com

Video: Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski get heated behind-the-scenes ahead of UFC 276 in incredible scene: ‘Your mind games backfired!’

Arguably the most important fight in the history of the featherweight division will unfold later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski meets former champion Max Holloway for a third time in the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 276 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’

One of the biggest fight cards of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between current UFC champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Jared Cannonier, while a trilogy fight between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former division king Max Holloway will serve as the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Boxing#Martial Arts#Combat#Mvp#Bkfc Lrb#Bellator Mma#Bareknuckle#Ufc#Octagon
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier full fight video preview for UFC 276 PPV main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple hours away from its upcoming UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, going down TONIGHT (Sat., July 2, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a five-round middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya opposite power-punching ex-heavyweight Jared Cannonier.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 276 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ last night

UFC 276 went down last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a main event title fight the saw division kingpin, Israel Adesanya, defeat Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision to retain his strap (highlights). In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for a third time to retain his Featherweight title (see it again here). And in further pay-per-view (PPV) main card action, Alex Pereira earned an impressive win, icing Sean Strickland in the first round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

UFC 276 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Cannonier

UFC 276 live stream results and play-by-play updates: Reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will defend his 185-pound belt against former heavyweight bruiser Jared Cannonier TONIGHT (Sat., July 2, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victor moves on to defend the division strap against the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, who are set to collide in a Middleweight title eliminator on tonight’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In UFC 276’s co-main event, current Featherweight titleholder, Alex Volkanovski, will look to distance himself from ex-division kingpin, Max Holloway, in their third (and perhaps final) five-round fight. In addition, UFC fan favorites Sean O’Malley, Robbie Lawler, and Donald Cerrone are all scheduled to compete this weekend in “Sin City.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Khabib open to Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Brazil

Khabib Nurmagomedov is lobbying for his teammate Islam Makhachev to challenge for the UFC lightweight title next. That would mean a matchup between Makhachev and former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira, who saw his title vacated after missing weight for a defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. A fight that Oliveira ending up winning with a first-round submission.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy