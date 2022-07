TONIGHT: High pressure over the upper Great Lakes will keep the Northland dry and seasonal for Saturday night. Clear skies will continue with lows falling to the mid to lower 50s. A few towns will even fall to the upper 40s. Winds will start out from the northwest at a calm rate between 3-6 mph before changing to the east by the morning hours. The winds will change direction as a warm front develops over central Minnesota. This warm front will bring the first of several rounds of showers and storms through the holiday into next week.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO