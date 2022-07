LSU has added to its 2025 schedule, and announced that a familiar foe, Louisiana Tech, would be an opponent. It will be the home opener that season, LSU announced on Friday. LSU opens the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30 followed by the Louisiana Tech contest in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 6. The other non-conference game currently on LSU’s 2025 schedule is a Nov. 22 matchup against Western Kentucky in Tiger Stadium.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO