Video Games

How to get the new Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
5 days ago
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Capcom)

Conquer Elgado with these Sunbreak guides

Sunbreak tips (opens in new tab): 7 things to know

Sunbreak monsters (opens in new tab): New beasts

Sunbreak secret armor (opens in new tab): Get the new sets

Sunbreak review: What we reckon

Sunbreak Cohoots (opens in new tab): Get the bird mask

Sunbreak Monksnail (opens in new tab): Get the snail hat

Wondering how to unlock all of the new Sunbreak Switch Skills in Monster Hunter: Rise? Though it's always exciting to get fresh locations and all sorts of deadly monsters to wrangle with, Sunbreak also adds more ways to play. The new Switch Skills are the perfect example. Along with wirebugs, these powerful abilities add heaps of versatility to your chosen weapon and playstyle, letting you counter charging monsters with Silkbind, or launch yourself into the air to deal damage.

Sunbreak adds new skills for every weapon in the game, but it isn't immediately obvious how you actually get them. To unlock the best switch skills in the base game you had to complete specific quests for Master Utsushi. Luckily, things are a lot simpler this time around. Here's how to get all the new switch skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Sunbreak Switch Skills: How to get them

Very early on in the story for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, after you head to Elgado for the first time, Master Utsushi will turn up and offer to teach you some new abilities. The most important of these is the Switch Skill Swap, letting you alternate between two separate Switch Skill loadouts. You'll also get a load of new skills to try for each weapon. However, it won't be all of them.

Many of the best new Switch skills aren't available until you reach Master Rank 4, such as the insect glaive ability to hurl the kinsect as a projectile at monsters. During MR 4, you'll be sent back to Kamura to speak to Merchant Kage as part of the main story, inquiring after his friend Doctor Tadori. You'll be told that Utsushi wants to speak with you and he'll give you the remaining Switch Skills for free. Apart from progressing the main story, the great news is that there are no quests required to unlock them this time around.

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

