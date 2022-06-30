Nebraska Public Service Commission will conduct reverse auction to expand broadband

ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr is marking the start of Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit, which took effect on Friday. “With our first-ever Gang Prosecution Unit, we are dedicating every resource available to disrupting the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities,” Carr said in a news release. “We will serve as a force multiplier by partnering with local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure that these violent criminals are aggressively prosecuted and put behind bars. Every single Georgian – no matter where they live – deserves to be safe, and we are proud to join in this fight to protect our state, our families and our fellow citizens.”

