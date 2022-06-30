ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Smuggling suspect arrested in Palestine appears in court in Tyler

By Ana Conejo aconejo@tylerpaper.com
 5 days ago
A 28 year-old man arrested on Tuesday in Palestine is facing charges in connection with the 53 bodies found in a tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

