Data Center Colocation Market to record USD 46.76 Bn growth | Driven by rising demand for data center colocation facilities | Technavio

By TechNavio
 5 days ago
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center colocation services market size is expected to increase by USD 46.76 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period. The report highlights North America as the key growth region. The rising investments by...

Industrial HVAC Market: APAC to Occupy 54% Market Share|Process Industry Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial HVAC market is set to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% according to the latest market forecast report. Technavio categorizes the industrial HVAC market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the industrial HVAC market during the forecast period.
Tiny Homes Market to Reach USD 3.57 Billion Globally by 2026 at 4.45% CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tiny Homes Market by Product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The tiny homes market share is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Technavio categorizes the tiny homes market as a part of the homebuilding market within the overall global household durables industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the tiny homes market during the forecast period.
Nutricosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 611.07 million | ActivInside and Borba LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutricosmetics Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including ActivInside, Borba LLC, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc., New Avon Co., Unilever Group, and Vitabiotics Ltd., among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product...
A $19.1 Billion Global Opportunity for Smart Home Speakers by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Home Speakers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
Cognizant Wins Multi-Year Contract from National Insurance Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Public sector insurer selects Cognizant to further strengthen its operational excellence and future-ready technology roadmap. NEW DELHI, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant today announced that it has been selected as a strategic technology provider by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) to accelerate and help manage its digital transformation. NICL is one of India's leading public sector general insurance companies.
Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Smart Home Water Sensors and Controllers Market to Reach $669.9 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Home Water Sensors and Controllers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 billion | Growing Demand from End-user Industries to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General purpose test equipment (GPTE) includes different testing and measuring devices such as oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, multimeters, arbitrary waveform generators, power meters, electronic counters, and network analyzers. End-users use this equipment to test their design prototypes or finished products. The general purpose test...
Explainable AI: Deploy AI with Trust and Confidence | Webinar by Quantzig

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, one of the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution providers, is organizing its latest webinar on "Explainable AI: Deploy AI with Trust and Confidence," on 26th and 27th July 2022, with the aim to help top Fortune 500 organizations design, build, and scale AI that is explainable and reliable – so that they can make their decisions with complete trust on the systems.
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

