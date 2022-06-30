ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Embark on A Personalised Search Journey with Petal Search

By Petal Search, Huawei
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Petal Search proves itself once again by winning the iF Awards 2022 for User Experience. SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 3.5 billion searches made daily(Source: Smart Insights) over a wide range of search topics, and up to 55% of teens using alternate search methods such as voice...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Alabama Non-Profit TiDev, Inc Releases Titanium SDK 11, Titanium CLI 6.1.0

A local Bibb County Alabama non-profit software foundation has released a new version of the Titanium cross-platform mobile app development software. CENTREVILLE, Ala., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1st, 2022 Alabama non-profit software foundation TiDev, Inc. released the latest "General Availability" version of their Titanium development software. This release is the first version shipped since TiDev, Inc. assumed ownership and management control of the Titanium software from publicly traded Arizona corporation Axway, Inc (AXW.PA).
CELL PHONES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

A $19.1 Billion Global Opportunity for Smart Home Speakers by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Home Speakers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Engines#Weather Reports#Voice Search#Statcounter#Petal Search#Design
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Explainable AI: Deploy AI with Trust and Confidence | Webinar by Quantzig

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, one of the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution providers, is organizing its latest webinar on "Explainable AI: Deploy AI with Trust and Confidence," on 26th and 27th July 2022, with the aim to help top Fortune 500 organizations design, build, and scale AI that is explainable and reliable – so that they can make their decisions with complete trust on the systems.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tiny Homes Market to Reach USD 3.57 Billion Globally by 2026 at 4.45% CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tiny Homes Market by Product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The tiny homes market share is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Technavio categorizes the tiny homes market as a part of the homebuilding market within the overall global household durables industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the tiny homes market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Smart Home Water Sensors and Controllers Market to Reach $669.9 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Home Water Sensors and Controllers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 billion | Growing Demand from End-user Industries to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General purpose test equipment (GPTE) includes different testing and measuring devices such as oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, multimeters, arbitrary waveform generators, power meters, electronic counters, and network analyzers. End-users use this equipment to test their design prototypes or finished products. The general purpose test...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy