Embark on A Personalised Search Journey with Petal Search

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tiny Homes Market by Product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The tiny homes market share is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Technavio categorizes the tiny homes market as a part of the homebuilding market within the overall global household durables industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the tiny homes market during the forecast period.

