Richmond offense stalls after the first inning in lopsided defeat

By Chris Graham
Augusta Free Press
 5 days ago

After a run in the first inning, the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ offense halted and fell to the Bowie Baysox, 12-1, Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium. The Flying Squirrels (40-31, 0-2) were held to only three hits in the loss and had four total baserunners against three Baysox...

Augusta Free Press

FredNats extend win streak on 4th of July

In front of 5,000+ fans for the second time in three days, the FredNats won their eighth straight game 6-2 over the Lynchburg Hillcats in the series opener between the two North Division rivals. Fredericksburg led 4-0 after one inning and never looked back to move eight games over .500...
Augusta Free Press

Baysox pitching dominant in 5-1 win over Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels struck out 15 times in a 5-1 defeat against the Bowie Baysox Sunday night at Prince George’s Stadium. The Flying Squirrels (41-34, 1-5) totaled eight hits but left seven on the bases in the finale of the road trip. The Baysox (32-43, 5-1) jumped ahead,...
NBC12

Glen Allen High School student dies in boating accident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student. Julia Budzinski died in a boating accident Saturday. She was the daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski. The Blue Jays held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game...
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Saint Paul’s Chapel School makes list of Virginia’s most endangered historic places

RICHMOND – Each year Virginia releases a list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats, to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state governments to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. Eleven historic sites facing insensitive development or neglect across Virginia were named to this year’s list.
WTVR CBS 6

Gunman opens fire on I-95 driver in Richmond

RICHMOND Va. — Police are looking for the person who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Monday morning. The gunfire injured a driver. "Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71 mile marker in the City of Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old male from Richmond, Va., was located inside the Honda and found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds."
Augusta Free Press

Scholars Latino Initiative announces endowment lead gift

Latino Initiative has announced that it will establish an endowment at the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County with a lead gift of $100,000 from Gerald F. “J.J.” Smith, Jr. of Winchester. The endowment will help sustain SLI’s mission of supporting Latino/a/x high school students with college...
NBC12

Man identified in Richmond deadly hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department’s Crash team investigators identified the person who was struck in a fatal hit and run at an intersection in Richmond’s southside. On Wednesday, June 29, officers were called to the intersection of Holly Spring Avenue and Broad Rock Road for...
WAVY News 10

Isle of Wight family faces a triple tragedy

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Framed photos on display in Charlitta Knightnor’s home capture happy times for Charlitta, her mother Theresa Knightnor of Hampton, Charlitta’s husband 54-year-old Maurice Doctor, and their three children who are now 14, 10, and 8 years old. “I miss him every day and I wish I could turn back […]
