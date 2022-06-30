ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JK Rowling defended by Warner Bros after question about writer blocked at ‘Harry Potter’ celebration

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago
JK Rowling has been defended by Warner Bros after a question about her was blocked at a ‘Harry Potter’ event. The ‘Harry Potter’ writer, 56, was supported by the studio after a Sky News reporter was stopped from asking actor Tom Felton about Rowling on the 25th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter...

