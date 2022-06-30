JK Rowling defended by Warner Bros after question about writer blocked at ‘Harry Potter’ celebration

It’s one of the most popular Harry Potter memes: Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) racing across the room to shove Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) against the wall, all while shouting, “Did you put your name in the Goblet of Fire?” And why not? Michael Gambon’s line delivery is fun and dramatic, but for many fans, that moment from the fourth film is emblematic of the recklessness they feel screenwriter Steve Kloves and the series’ various directors took in adapting the novels. The Dumbledore from the book, in that scene, and in general, is never so hysterical or physically rough with his students; to make him so seems to disregard much of his established character. That scene, and all the movies, from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban through Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince also leave out so many characters, subplots, and exposition about the Wizarding World’s lore that a vocal contingent of fans has always been left yearning for from the films. For them, it’s to the two-part adaptation of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' credit that it expended more effort in keeping to the page. For me, that choice was among the many things wrong with those two movies.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO