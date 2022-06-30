Man Arrested in Sun Valley After Barricading in Vehicle Following Pursuit

Photo: Getty Images

SUN VALLEY (CNS) - A man was arrested in Sun Valley Wednesday after leading officers in a pursuit that ended with him barricading inside his vehicle for more than an hour.

Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Foothill Community Police Station began pursuing the suspect, who was driving a silver sedan with a passenger inside, in Pacoima just before 3:50 p.m.

CBS2 reported the suspect rammed a police vehicle during the pursuit before coming to a stop about 3:55 p.m. on a street in Sun Valley north of Hollywood Burbank Airport. The station further reported the suspect attempted to carjack a vehicle in the area, but failed and returned to his own vehicle.

The suspect and a female passenger sat in the driver's seat of the silver sedan with the door opened and refused officers' orders to surrender. Police, who reported the suspect was possibly armed with a gun, fired at least two projectiles through the rear windshield of the sedan, though it was not immediately known if the suspect or the passenger were struck.

FOX11 reported just before 5:30 p.m. that the suspect eventually complied with officers and was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear if the passenger in the vehicle was also placed under arrest.

No further details were immediately available.