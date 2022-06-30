ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Arrested in Sun Valley After Barricading in Vehicle Following Pursuit

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZx4s_0gQPy7FO00
Photo: Getty Images

SUN VALLEY (CNS) - A man was arrested in Sun Valley Wednesday after leading officers in a pursuit that ended with him barricading inside his vehicle for more than an hour.

Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Foothill Community Police Station began pursuing the suspect, who was driving a silver sedan with a passenger inside, in Pacoima just before 3:50 p.m.

CBS2 reported the suspect rammed a police vehicle during the pursuit before coming to a stop about 3:55 p.m. on a street in Sun Valley north of Hollywood Burbank Airport. The station further reported the suspect attempted to carjack a vehicle in the area, but failed and returned to his own vehicle.

The suspect and a female passenger sat in the driver's seat of the silver sedan with the door opened and refused officers' orders to surrender. Police, who reported the suspect was possibly armed with a gun, fired at least two projectiles through the rear windshield of the sedan, though it was not immediately known if the suspect or the passenger were struck.

FOX11 reported just before 5:30 p.m. that the suspect eventually complied with officers and was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear if the passenger in the vehicle was also placed under arrest.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacoima, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Sun Valley, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KFI AM 640

Man Mortally Wounded During Street Takeover in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was killed early Monday while standing outside his vehicle during a street takeover in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. at Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to a police services representative at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFI AM 640

One Dead, One Injured in Agoura Hills Crash

AGOURA HILLS (CNS) - A man was killed and another was injured in a crash in Agoura Hills, authorities said Friday. The collision occurred at approximately 7:24 p.m. Thursday on Agoura Road, a third of a mile west of Liberty Canyon Road, where deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station learned one motorist was traveling west and another east on Agoura when the first driver attempted to pass a vehicle by entering the opposing lane of traffic and collided head-on with the second driver, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy