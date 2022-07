Ankeny Christian Academy’s Eli Christensen struck out in his first at-bat of the high school baseball postseason. The sophomore more than made up for it later. Christensen hit a pair of two-run triples and also pitched a brilliant inning in relief to lead the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 9-3 victory over Baxter in a Class 1A district quarterfinal on Saturday at Urbandale.

ANKENY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO