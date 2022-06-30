ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Respond When a Child Says They Are Trans

By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccepting and using a child's chosen name and pronouns doesn't harm them; it supports their mental health. Kids can begin questioning their gender identity at any age; it doesn't only show up in early childhood. Even if a child can't explain why they feel this way, accepting their feelings...

Comments / 368

E Dog
5d ago

Get them psychiatric help immediately. Proper psychiatric help. Preferably one that understands biology. Then get your child away from the groomers who are pushing this craziness on them.

Reply(46)
312
reelman
4d ago

Bahahaha My grandson wanted to be a ninja turtle. Should I have found some sick Doctor who would surgically put a shell on him, give him some turtle hormones and let him loose in the sewers? Nope we made it through to the Spiderman phase. By the way he dressed as a princess when he was 4, his sisters took him trick or treating. I didn't go that year.

Reply(7)
137
José Rivera
4d ago

I raised my sons macho and my stepdaughter prissy. When my stepdaughter went through a tomboy stage, my wife always told her she could play with the boys, but she was still a girl. She broke out of that stage soon after her 15th birthday.

Reply(7)
106
