US police arrested 22-year-old Robert E Crimo after he was named as a person of interest in the mass shooting that left at least six people dead and 36 injured during a 4 July parade in Illinois.Mr Crimo was taken into custody after a brief chase near Lake Forest, a Chicago suburb, about six miles from the site of the massacre a few hours after shots were fired from a high-powered rifle at a crowd enjoying the holiday.The shooter appeared to have taken up a sniper position on a rooftop before opening fire and triggering scenes of chaos as...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO