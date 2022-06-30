51st Annual BG Thunderfest coming this Saturday

There was a crowd at the Christian County Justice Center Independence Day morning, as people gathered to peacefully protest. The rally comes in response to the United States Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade, sending the decision concerning abortion back to the state level. Kentucky had a “trigger law” come into effect at once that bans most abortions in the state, except in the event the mother’s life is in danger. The standing of that law is currently up in the air however, as a Jefferson County Circuit Judge put it on hold—it is heading to the Kentucky Supreme Court to determine whether it will resume, after the Courts of Appeals denied a request to lift the pause from Attorney General Danial Cameron.

15 HOURS AGO