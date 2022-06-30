ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

51st Annual BG Thunderfest coming this Saturday

By Meghann Stamps
wnky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BG Thunderfest is only days away, and after lying low during the pandemic, the Kiwanis Club has gone all out for the event’s 51st Anniversary. BG Thunderfest 2022 Chair Whitney Kinslow said, “We are so excited for everyone to really kick off their Independence Day Weekend. We...

www.wnky.com

