51st Annual BG Thunderfest coming this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BG Thunderfest is only days away, and after lying low during the pandemic, the Kiwanis Club has gone all out for the event’s 51st Anniversary. BG Thunderfest 2022 Chair Whitney Kinslow said, “We are so excited for everyone to really kick off their Independence Day Weekend. We...
If you still haven’t made plans on where to watch fireworks, several places will be holding celebrations tonight!. In Warren County, you can visit the Bowling Green Ballpark for a Hot Rods game. Gates opened at 5 p.m., and the first pitch starts at 6:35 p.m. After players clear the field, you can catch fireworks for the Fourth of July Spectacular.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands attended Bowling Green’s annual Thunderfest at the National Corvette Museum to celebrate Independence Day. While many came for the fireworks, there were plenty of food, games, and bounce houses, perfect for plenty of families. Several festival attendees told us why this event and...
KENTUCKY (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police trooper is trading in cuffs for competition. The Cave City native spent the day in New York City for Nathan’s famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. “I had a picture sitting in front of the TV watching...
In the middle of a cold Kentucky winter while most were trying to stay warm, Judy Cardwell stole a bag of ice from a Kroger in Bowling Green. Police officers apprehended Judy and charged her with petty theft, but she never served any time. Judy, 55, was diagnosed with diabetes...
The community around Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville celebrated and honored the memory of Judy Sowell with a proclamation and block party Saturday afternoon. Sowell—also known as “the Bread Lady”–was an active member in the community, serving on many boards, volunteering with multiple agencies and retiring from BB&T Bank after 36 years of employment. Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble read the proclamation, detailing Sowell’s years of volunteerism and her impacts on the community as a whole.
While I love a deep dish pizza from Chicago, there’s no need to travel to the Windy City for some serious ‘za. You can get it right here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky! I am tickled pink to introduce you to Stellian’s of Central City, KY. Since I first tried their pizza, I can only think about my return to enjoy a slice or two.
It’s the final day of the Western Kentucky State Fair and there are plenty of activities to cap off a fun week. 6,863 people attended the fair Friday, more than the 6,608 who went through the gates on the final Friday last year. Gates open at 3, rides at...
There was a crowd at the Christian County Justice Center Independence Day morning, as people gathered to peacefully protest. The rally comes in response to the United States Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade, sending the decision concerning abortion back to the state level. Kentucky had a “trigger law” come into effect at once that bans most abortions in the state, except in the event the mother’s life is in danger. The standing of that law is currently up in the air however, as a Jefferson County Circuit Judge put it on hold—it is heading to the Kentucky Supreme Court to determine whether it will resume, after the Courts of Appeals denied a request to lift the pause from Attorney General Danial Cameron.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Currently in Warren County, there is an open burning ban, the no outside burn order includes lighting fireworks and burning any materials outdoors. “Our initial reaction, of course, it’s not good, can’t shoot off fireworks, but we still have plenty of time for rain,” says Ashley Thornton, manager at Capital Fireworks.
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a wreck at the intersection of East 7th Street and Lindwood Drive Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Christian Powell of Hopkinsville was turning onto East 7th Street from Lindwood Drive and pulled into the path of 39-year-old Garry McCarley of Hopkinsville.
A high speed pursuit of a motorcycle that began in Guthrie Monday morning ended with an arrest in Christian County. A Guthrie police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on 21-year old Anthony Barlow of Fort Campbell, but he kept going and the pursuit made its way into Christian County before Barlow eventually stopped on his own.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday near Preston Miller Park. According to authorities, two victims have been shot. BGPD said both victims were in a vehicle they stopped and were taken to a hospital by ambulance. BGPD has not...
Fire destroyed a truck as parked alongside Raymond Stokes Road Monday morning in Todd County. Trenton and Fairview firefighters responded to the pickup on fire off the road and Trenton Chief Jonathan Stahl says the vehicle was a total loss. There were no injuries and cause of the blaze is...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WFIE) - WBKO News is learning more information after an intense drug arrest in Bowling Green Wednesday morning. Bowling Green Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers served an arrest warrant on Highland Way where police said John Byers lived. Byers is one of 12 people arrested on...
A Florida man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Morningside Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 36-year-old John Giles Jr. because the vehicle he was in had been reported stolen out of Florida. He reportedly told police someone let him borrow...
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
Two male juveniles have been severely injured in a golf cart accident in Falls of Rough. Saturday morning at approximately 10:50, the Falls of Rough Fire Department, Grayson County Deputy Erik Franklin and EMS were dispatched to the accident in the 300 block of Paradise Acres Road. Falls of Rough...
