Crowded animal shelters in St. Louis area worried about holiday weekend

BLOOMSDALE, Missouri — Getaway, a fast-growing New York-based startup that is building campgrounds within driving proximity of major cities, is expanding to the St. Louis region, with plans to open a location that will feature dozens of “tiny cabins.”. Venture-backed Getaway said later this year it will launch...
Tens of thousands have visited downtown over the past few days for Fair St. Louis. Monday is the final day of the event and it’ll be marked by an impressive fireworks display and concert from ‘90s hip-hop and R&B stars.
What do you do if you're a baby leopard? If you're at the St. Louis Zoo, you run circles around your mother as a new video share proves. If you weren't aware, the St. Louis Zoo shared news of the birth of twin leopards a few weeks ago. Today, they shared a video update showing these youngsters are burning off lots of energy. Their names are Irina and Anya. They are critically endangered Amur leopard cubs.
ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm has two new lemur pups. They were born on March 22 and guests can see these twin pups this holiday weekend. Plus there are elk, donkeys and so much more. Admission is free, there will be live music this weekend, so get the family out for the day.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau has received hundreds of complaints nationwide about items being severely damaged by movers or disappearing altogether. Moving is stressful enough, but Dannie Williams-Hopson had a little added pressure to get into her Maryland Heights home. “I was due in a...
A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is providing $5 million to a St. Louis-based workforce development group to help train youths for jobs in the geospatial technology sector. The nonprofit group Gateway Global will use $2.5 million of the funds — which are included in the state’s 2022-2023 budget — to increase its staff and pay for training, curriculum, and instruction for its Geospatial Intelligence Technician program, enabling it to serve more young people. The program began in June 2020.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Webster Groves family is suing St Louis County Animal Care and Control after their beloved terrier mix, Daisy, was put down. The family said the shelter didn't have permission to euthanize Daisy. "She'd get really excited to see squirrels and chipmunks and birds,"...
Listen closely at dusk and you just might hear the charismatic call of a barred owl: “Who cooks for you?”. These large birds of prey, informally called “hoot owls,” are the most prominent owl species in the Webster-Kirkwood area — and thanks to a local woman and the World Bird Sanctuary, one more now flies among them.
ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
Glamping opportunities may soon await the Augusta (St. Charles, Missouri) area. As per a report, Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future glampsite...
FLINT HILL, Mo. (KTVI) — A $20 million dollar house listing just hit the market in the St. Louis, Missouri, region and could be a “record-breaker” for the area according to the listing agents. The property, being called a one-of-a-kind English Country Estate, is in the small...
Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - A man from Collinsville, Illinois drowned on the Meramec River Monday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrols says 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped into the river off a bluff and could not be rescued by bystanders. Firefighters said they found his body around 5:30 p.m. near the Meramec State Park Boat Ramp.
“This bill will have a huge impact on the City of St. Louis. This legislation will also help deter crime in the city, as these vacant buildings can become hubs for criminal activity,” writes Rep. Michael O’Donnell.
