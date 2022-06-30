Crowded animal shelters in St. Louis area worried about holiday weekend

What do you do if you're a baby leopard? If you're at the St. Louis Zoo, you run circles around your mother as a new video share proves. If you weren't aware, the St. Louis Zoo shared news of the birth of twin leopards a few weeks ago. Today, they shared a video update showing these youngsters are burning off lots of energy. Their names are Irina and Anya. They are critically endangered Amur leopard cubs.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO