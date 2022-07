HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:41 a.m. 07/04/22. Huntington police have released the name of the man who died after he was stabbed outside a convenience store. Timothy Stratton, 36, of Huntington was found wounded outside a convenience store about 3:10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Eight Street and Sixth Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. He was taken by Cabell County EMS to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO