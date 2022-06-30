Need Fourth of July weekend plans? Here's a list of events going on across Utah

The Road Home wants to help Utah kids get back to school. The people at The Road Home know that many of us take for granted getting supplies for back to school. But a backpack, shoes, pants, and a sweater are out of reach for hundreds of homeless children in our community. ESPN 700 invites you to be a child advocate! Make a difference and send them to school with a sense of belonging.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO