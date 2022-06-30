ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need Fourth of July weekend plans? Here's a list of events going on across Utah

By Melanie Porter
 5 days ago
It's no secret that Utahns love to get in a patriotic spirit by participating in events, races, festivals and more in the community. Here's a list of some of the events going on across the state! Do you know of an event that isn't on this list? Tell us about it by sending us an email.

Salt Lake County:

  • July 2: Riverton Town Days - Flag raising ceremony at 6:30 a.m., pie-eating contest, bingo, swimming, and much more throughout the day. Fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
  • July 4: Murray Fun Days - Sunrise service at 7:00 a.m., community breakfast, 5K, chalk art contest, car show, food trucks and MORE! Hosted in and around Murray Park.
  • July 4: Sandy City celebration - Festitivities begin at 7:45 a.m. with a 5K race, flag raising ceremony, craft fair, inflatables, BMX stunt show, parade at 6:00 p.m., fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
  • July 4: South Salt Lake parade and activities : Parade begins at 10:00 a.m., festivities at 10:30 a.m. at Fitts Park.
  • July 4: Magna celebration: Begins at 7:00 a.m. with a 5K race, breakfast, flag raising, parade at noon, activities, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
  • July 4: Celebration at The Gateway - Begins at 5:00 p.m. with live music, karaoke, yard games, face paint, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
  • July 4: West Jordan western stampede celebration - Events July 1-4, but grand parade at 10:30 a.m., fireworks at 10:15 p.m. and carnival on July 4.
  • July 4: Copperton Celebration - pancake breakfast and fundraiser at Copperton park beginning at 7 a.m.
  • July 2: SLC laser show - Jordan Park from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Utah County:

  • July 2: Stadium of Fire (tickets required) - Featuring Tim McGraw, Marie Osmond, a flyover from F-30 jets and firworks show
  • July 4: Grand Parade - Begins at 9:00 a.m. in Provo and entertainment parade begins at 8:00 a.m.
  • July 4: Lehi celebration - 4:00 p.m. at Thanksgiving Point, food vendors, games, outdoor fun, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.-

Davis County:

  • July 2-4 : Kaysville July 4 celebration
    • July 2: Movie in the Park - "Encanto" movie at dusk at Barnes Sportsplex. Food trucks at the event.
    • July 3: Patriotic Devotional - 7:00 p.m. at Davis High Auditorium, Gov. Spencer Cox and Colonel Craig R. Andrle will speak.
    • July 4: Community breakfast at 6:30 a.m., 5K/10K races, parade, music and food trucks, fireworks at 10:00 p.m. at Barnes Park.
  • July 4: West bountiful celebration - Begins at 7:30 a.m. with flag raising at city hall, parade at 10:30 a.m., activities and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
  • July 1-4: Centerville celebration
    • July 1: Spike ball tournament at 6:00 a.m.
    • July 2: Parade at 9:00 a.m., live entertainment, concert in the park, fireworks at dusk
    • July 4: 5K freedom run, main street parade at 9:00 a.m.
  • July 2-4: Clearfield celebration
    • July 2: Pool bash, movie in the park
    • July 3: Patriotic concert
    • July 4: Parade, 5K run, freedon festival with fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Washington County:

  • July 4: St. George celebration - Events begin at 6:30 a.m. and include a 4K race, food booths, carnivals, games and more. Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. All events will take place at Historic Town Square.
  • July 4: Springdale celebration - Pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m., parade at 9:00 a.m.
  • July 4: Hurricane City celebration - Breakfast at 8:00 a.m., parade at 8:30 a.m., patriotic program, bounce houses, free swim, fireworks at 10:00 p.m. at Sand Hollow State Park.

Summit County:

  • July 1-3: Forum Fest - Live music, fireworks, drone light shows in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.
    • July 1: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
    • July 2: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00p.m.
    • July 3: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • July 4: Park City celebration - Pancake breakfast at 7:00 a.m., 5K run, rugby games, volleyball, live music, no fireworks

Tooele County:

Weber County:

  • July 4: Hunstville celebration - Fun run, flag raising ceremony, parade at 10:00 a.m., games, patriotic program, fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m.
  • July 4: North Ogden Cherry Days - Sunrise ceremony, breakfast and 5K at 7:00 a.m., parade at 10:00 a.m., other activities throughout the day, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Iron County:

  • July 2: Classic Auto Show - Hosted at Mountain View Ranch in Parowan from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Enjoy BBQ, waffle cone ice cream, cowboy poetry and of course, classic cars.
  • July 4: Parowan City celebration - Parade at 10:00 a.m., fireworks at dusk at the Iron County faigrounds
  • July 4: Cedar City celebration - Begins at 9:30 a.m. with parade and other activities, fireworks after dark at the Cedar City airport.
  • July 4: Enoch City celebration - Begins at 7:00 a.m. with 5K. Hot dogs at 5:30 p.m., orchestra, kids games, annual Wings of Death challenge. Fireworks in Cedar City.
  • July 4: Brian Head celebration - Enjoy trails and mountain activities, live music and drinks beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Brian Head Resort. No fireworks, entrance fee is $10 a person.

Cache County:

  • July 2: Logan Fireworks Show - 10:00 p.m. at Willow Park
  • June 30, July 1 & 2: Cache Valley cruise in - 8:00 a.m. Thursday - Saturday at the Cache County Fairgrounds
  • July 4: Hyrum City celebration - parade at 10:00 a.m., activities throughout the day, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Carbon County:

Box Elder County:

Millard County:

  • July 4: Delta City celebration - sunrise salute at 6:00 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m., park activities, patriotic program, fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
  • July 4-6: Fillmore Field of Honor - 200 flags will fly in solemn formation in a patriotic tribute.
  • July 2 & 4 - Fillmore City celebration -
    • July 2: Children's parade and dinner, movie night
    • July 4: Breakfast at 7:00 a.m., freedom run, parade at 10:00 a.m., 10:00 p.m. fireworks

Wasatch County:

  • July 4: Freedom Train - Patriotic 90 minute trip with the Heber Valley Railroad. Train leaves at 8:00 a.m., admission required.
  • July 4: Midway City celebration - Activities begin at 6:00 a.m., pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Kane County:

  • July 4: Kanab's celebration - Begins at 6:00 a.m., with cannons, then 5K fun run, parade at 9:30 a.m., other festivities throughout the day and fireworks at night.

Duchesne County:

  • July 4: Firecracker 5K run (registration required) - Race starts at 7:00 a.m. at Uintah Basic Technical College. Awards given to top three finishers.

ksl.com

9 Utah festivals to experience this summer

This story is sponsored by NowPlayingUtah.com, a project of Utah Cultural Alliance. Utah is more than just mountains, and Utah Cultural Alliance is working to highlight the array of cultural experiences found throughout Utah. From Native American food and art to folk music, Utah's summer is slated to be one of diverse culture and entertainment! Here are just a few of the unique festivals you can attend in Utah this summer.
