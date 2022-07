On June 13th, indigenous leaders and protesters began marching the city streets of Quito, Ecuador‘s capital. With the aftermath of the pandemic, inflation, and rising oil prices the Latin American country is experiencing widening economic inequalities. Ecuadorians are demanding that President Guillermo Lasso freeze gasoline costs, stop plans to expand mining development, extend debt payment deadlines for small farmers, and reinvest in social welfare and education programs. With protests nearing their third week, the US Department of States issued an updated travel advisory. The department of state urges Americans to “reconsider travel to Ecuador due to civil unrest and crime.”

