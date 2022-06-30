ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, IL

Germantown students compete in D.C. tourney

By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermantown rising senior Cade Weathersby said he was shocked and incredibly proud of himself for making it to the quarter-finals in the National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) tournament last month. “A part of me was very shocked because when you look at it, it’s a national tournament and these...

madisoncountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Cusumano leaves lasting legacy in area volleyball circles

St. Louis University High has produced many great boys volleyball players over the years. But none has made an impact on the sport more than Cary Cusumano. Cusumano, 45, died April 7, leaving behind a hole in the region’s volleyball community as big as his outgoing personality. “He was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Armadillo march moves north of Riverbend

ALTON - "Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas. No more. The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted. Face it. Illinois and its environs are part of armadillo country.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Annual Madison Fireworks Show at Liberty Park

The City of Madison is holding its annual fireworks show this year on Sunday, July 3. Food trucks will be on-site at 6 p.m, by the soccer fields and the softball and baseball complex. The fireworks start at 9 p.m., and the food trucks offer hot dogs, burgers, pizza, and...
MADISON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Germantown, IL
State
Washington State
AFAR

The Top 8 Dishes You Have to Try in St. Louis

St. Louis is known for its pioneer past, but perhaps it should also be known for its culinary history. From gooey butter cake to Riplets, the Gateway to the West has perfected comfort food. Located just south of where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers converge, St. Louis is the very...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in plane crash in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Roger Wicker
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: U.S. Steel may slash Granite City jobs; St. Louis real estate sees 'amenities arms race'

Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn. Tim’s Travels: Keller’s Farmstand in Collinsville …. Travelers face rising costs, flight delays as July …. Missouri voters will need photo ID to cast ballot …. SSM Health Medical Minute: Rate of high blood pressure …. Lambert sees flight...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
laduenews.com

The New Events Space Opening in St. Louis This Fall

A new events venue in St. Louis dubbed The Hawthorn is ready to book events – including galas, concerts and weddings – starting this fall. “The new space, located at 2225 Washington Ave., will be a versatile venue available for special events such as weddings, galas and business events in addition to midsize concerts,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The Hawthorn, which is currently under construction, is now taking bookings.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thehomepagenetwork.com

Troy Town Cruisers Host Weekly Car Show

Troy Town Cruisers have hosted a weekly car show in Troy at First Citizens Community Bank for the last 12 years. As a member of the Troy community this is the weekly highlight of our community and I am astounding at the response week after week, year after year. Jim...
TROY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#The White House
The Telegraph

Alton church needs $800,000 in repairs

ALTON - On Wednesday night, members of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St. in Alton, gathered in for a potluck dinner as a way to kickoff a yearlong project. Starting Wendesday night, the church will be fundraising for the renovation of the church cathedral, which has stood on State Street since 1857. Members of the church were then shown a short film, made by Ryan Hanlon of Route 3 Films, showcasing the damage and repairs that the cathedral needs. According to Hanlon, water is the main culprit of the damage. The cathedral is made with limestone, the same limestone brick from 1857. Overtime, rainwater has eaten away and gotten inside the building.
ALTON, IL
thebengilpost.com

Where to see fireworks this weekend

If you’re looking for where to catch fireworks this weekend, we have you covered with many displays this weekend and one next weekend. Fireworks return in full force this July 4 with shows planned in many local communities and beyond. Local shows include Gillespie, Wilsonville, Litchfield, and Carlinville with...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
showmeinstitute.org

Hazelwood, Bankruptcy, and Special Laws

The City of Hazelwood has announced that it is cutting back on the services it provides its residents. In related news, Hazelwood had a starring role in my new paper on special laws in Missouri. Is that a coincidence? Well, no, it isn’t. Hazelwood’s biggest issue is that it...
HAZELWOOD, MO
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
madisoncountyjournal.com

Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...

Comments / 0

Community Policy