Germantown students compete in D.C. tourney

Germantown rising senior Cade Weathersby said he was shocked and incredibly proud of himself for making it to the quarter-finals in the National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) tournament last month. “A part of me was very shocked because when you look at it, it’s a national tournament and these...
St. Louis University High has produced many great boys volleyball players over the years. But none has made an impact on the sport more than Cary Cusumano. Cusumano, 45, died April 7, leaving behind a hole in the region’s volleyball community as big as his outgoing personality. “He was...
ALTON - "Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas.
No more.
The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted.
Face it. Illinois and its environs are part of armadillo country.
ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
The City of Madison is holding its annual fireworks show this year on Sunday, July 3. Food trucks will be on-site at 6 p.m, by the soccer fields and the softball and baseball complex. The fireworks start at 9 p.m., and the food trucks offer hot dogs, burgers, pizza, and...
EDWARDSVILLE – Jennifer Korte candidate for State Representative in the 112th District defeated Joe Hackler in the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday by a sizable percentage of 47.2 percent to 32.8 percent. Korte will now meet incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart in the November General Election for the state representative...
St. Louis is known for its pioneer past, but perhaps it should also be known for its culinary history. From gooey butter cake to Riplets, the Gateway to the West has perfected comfort food. Located just south of where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers converge, St. Louis is the very...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
I don't know about you, but when I think of I-70, I don't think of relaxing. However, there is one tiny house cabin that's hidden in a cove just off the interstate that does appear to offer a lot of relaxation options. This is known as the Tiny Home Cabin...
Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
A new events venue in St. Louis dubbed The Hawthorn is ready to book events – including galas, concerts and weddings – starting this fall. “The new space, located at 2225 Washington Ave., will be a versatile venue available for special events such as weddings, galas and business events in addition to midsize concerts,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The Hawthorn, which is currently under construction, is now taking bookings.”
Troy Town Cruisers have hosted a weekly car show in Troy at First Citizens Community Bank for the last 12 years. As a member of the Troy community this is the weekly highlight of our community and I am astounding at the response week after week, year after year. Jim...
ALTON - On Wednesday night, members of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St. in Alton, gathered in for a potluck dinner as a way to kickoff a yearlong project.
Starting Wendesday night, the church will be fundraising for the renovation of the church cathedral, which has stood on State Street since 1857. Members of the church were then shown a short film, made by Ryan Hanlon of Route 3 Films, showcasing the damage and repairs that the cathedral needs.
According to Hanlon, water is the main culprit of the damage. The cathedral is made with limestone, the same limestone brick from 1857. Overtime, rainwater has eaten away and gotten inside the building.
If you’re looking for where to catch fireworks this weekend, we have you covered with many displays this weekend and one next weekend. Fireworks return in full force this July 4 with shows planned in many local communities and beyond. Local shows include Gillespie, Wilsonville, Litchfield, and Carlinville with...
The City of Hazelwood has announced that it is cutting back on the services it provides its residents. In related news, Hazelwood had a starring role in my new paper on special laws in Missouri. Is that a coincidence? Well, no, it isn’t. Hazelwood’s biggest issue is that it...
Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
GRANITE CITY, Illinois — News got around quickly in this town across the Mississippi from St. Louis: The steel mill’s death knell was sounding again, and this time, the end might really be near. At the Daylight Donuts down the street from the plant, a group of regulars...
The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville Public Works Department announced today that it will begin its annual Oil and Chip program on July 5, running through July 7, weather permitting. The program will affect more than 47,000 square yards in the City, covering nearly 30 streets and three alleys....
