New ‘Blackout’ tags honor first responders

“Blackout” vehicle tags honoring first responders will be available on the first of the month, thanks to legislation supported by state Rep. Jill Ford of Madison. “I believe the Blackout Tag will be the most...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law says all registered voters in Missouri must provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.
The City of Hazelwood has announced that it is cutting back on the services it provides its residents. In related news, Hazelwood had a starring role in my new paper on special laws in Missouri. Is that a coincidence? Well, no, it isn’t. Hazelwood’s biggest issue is that it...
One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Friday weakening the state’s hazardous waste regulations and opening the door for a controversial type of recycling backed by the plastic industry and decried by environmentalists. Parson, a Republican, signed legislation to bar the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from enacting hazardous waste rules that differ in any way from […]
JACKSON, Miss — Several new laws take effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year. In the new budget year, teachers will receive raises that average about $5,100, and assistant teachers will receive $2,000. Mississippi's average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $46,843, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The national average was $64,133.
Glamping — camping with a glamorous flair — may soon join the list of things to do when visiting the Augusta area. Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put six high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future “glampsite” is the northeast corner of Nahm Road and Highway 94 outside Augusta.
GRANITE CITY, Illinois — News got around quickly in this town across the Mississippi from St. Louis: The steel mill’s death knell was sounding again, and this time, the end might really be near. At the Daylight Donuts down the street from the plant, a group of regulars...
Gov. Mike Parson announced he will sign a bill into law Thursday that requires antiquated housing restrictions based on race, national origin or religion to be removed in all newly-recorded deeds. Beginning in 1935, the federal government required housing developers to sign agreements, or racial deed covenants, that they would...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a special session will be called for the purpose of providing permanent tax relief and extend a sunset on agricultural tax credits. Governor Parson called for the special session during a media conference. During that conference, the governor also announced vetoes of House Bills 2090 and 1720.
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
More than 100 medical members of the Army, Air Force and reserves are in southern Missouri for a week to provide free medical services to anyone who wants them. The project is a collaboration among the Department of Defense, the Delta Regional Authority and local health care agencies. “These are...
The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Wednesday, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 1878 into law, which modifies Missouri’s election laws restricting voting access to strengthen election processes. “We are happy to be joined by Representative John Simmons and Senator...
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed the controversial house bill 1878, also known as the election integrity bill. This bill requires voters to have a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. Some activists worry this will undermine elections and prevent Missourians from having their voices...
ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jodi Johnson says business is booming at her fireworks stand off Highway 47 in Troy. It’s picked up even more since the city suddenly banned fireworks in residential areas. “Since the ban in the city limits of Troy we have actually increased sales, I...
Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
ALTON - "Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas.
No more.
The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted.
Face it. Illinois and its environs are part of armadillo country.
