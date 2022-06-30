ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

New ‘Blackout’ tags honor first responders

By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Blackout” vehicle tags honoring first responders will be available on the first of the month, thanks to legislation supported by state Rep. Jill Ford of Madison. “I believe the Blackout Tag will be the most...

madisoncountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

1 dead in plane crash in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Laclede Record

Changes coming for Missouri voters

Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law says all registered voters in Missouri must provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Hazelwood, Bankruptcy, and Special Laws

The City of Hazelwood has announced that it is cutting back on the services it provides its residents. In related news, Hazelwood had a starring role in my new paper on special laws in Missouri. Is that a coincidence? Well, no, it isn’t. Hazelwood’s biggest issue is that it...
HAZELWOOD, MO
Magnolia State Live

Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Madison, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Madison County, IL
Government
City
Madison, MS
City
Madison, IL
County
Madison County, IL
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Friday weakening the state’s hazardous waste regulations and opening the door for a controversial type of recycling backed by the plastic industry and decried by environmentalists.  Parson, a Republican, signed legislation to bar the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from enacting hazardous waste rules that differ in any way from […] The post Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Here are new Mississippi laws going into effect July 1

JACKSON, Miss — Several new laws take effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year. In the new budget year, teachers will receive raises that average about $5,100, and assistant teachers will receive $2,000. Mississippi's average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $46,843, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The national average was $64,133.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Missourian

Developer pursues ‘glamping’ permit for Augusta campground project

Glamping — camping with a glamorous flair — may soon join the list of things to do when visiting the Augusta area. Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put six high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future “glampsite” is the northeast corner of Nahm Road and Highway 94 outside Augusta.
AUGUSTA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Mississippi#Politics State#Ford#The White House
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Governor Announces Plans To Call Special Session

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a special session will be called for the purpose of providing permanent tax relief and extend a sunset on agricultural tax credits. Governor Parson called for the special session during a media conference. During that conference, the governor also announced vetoes of House Bills 2090 and 1720.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
madisoncountyjournal.com

Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
Magic 95.1

Illinois law enforcement officials unveil illegal gun tracing technology

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
ILLINOIS STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Access

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Wednesday, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 1878 into law, which modifies Missouri’s election laws restricting voting access to strengthen election processes. “We are happy to be joined by Representative John Simmons and Senator...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL
KMOV

Troy, Mo. bans fireworks week before 4th of July holiday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jodi Johnson says business is booming at her fireworks stand off Highway 47 in Troy. It’s picked up even more since the city suddenly banned fireworks in residential areas. “Since the ban in the city limits of Troy we have actually increased sales, I...
TROY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: U.S. Steel may slash Granite City jobs; St. Louis real estate sees 'amenities arms race'

Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
The Telegraph

Armadillo march moves north of Riverbend

ALTON - "Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas. No more. The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted. Face it. Illinois and its environs are part of armadillo country.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy