Guest wins Madison, district in runoff

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest won Madison County in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff defending his seat from challenger Michael Cassidy, a transplant Navy pilot from Maryland. “My family and I were overwhelmed with the support we received throughout the Third District,” Guest said, adding he’s grateful for the...
The City of Hazelwood has announced that it is cutting back on the services it provides its residents. In related news, Hazelwood had a starring role in my new paper on special laws in Missouri. Is that a coincidence? Well, no, it isn’t. Hazelwood’s biggest issue is that it...
ST. LOUIS — Alderman Megan Green on Friday formally filed to make her second run for the citywide office of aldermanic president. Green, of the 15th Ward, also turned in petitions with more than 2,300 signatures to Election Board offices downtown. Green had declared her candidacy less than a...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
Glamping — camping with a glamorous flair — may soon join the list of things to do when visiting the Augusta area. Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put six high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future “glampsite” is the northeast corner of Nahm Road and Highway 94 outside Augusta.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening to sue Missouri municipalities for using tax dollars to help women access abortion services. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones calls the latest threats from Schmitt desperate. Plans to help women access abortion-related services in St. Louis City and County were proposed this week. […]
The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
GRANITE CITY, Illinois — News got around quickly in this town across the Mississippi from St. Louis: The steel mill’s death knell was sounding again, and this time, the end might really be near. At the Daylight Donuts down the street from the plant, a group of regulars...
The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
ALTON - "Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas.
No more.
The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted.
Face it. Illinois and its environs are part of armadillo country.
Last week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a memorandum, authorizing the nation’s first “trigger law,” or the automatic and total ban on abortion following the repeal of Roe v. Wade. By “triggering” the abortion ban - which would not and did not take effect until A.G. Schmitt signed it - Missouri once again made history in one of the worst ways possible.
ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
“This bill will have a huge impact on the City of St. Louis. This legislation will also help deter crime in the city, as these vacant buildings can become hubs for criminal activity,” writes Rep. Michael O’Donnell.
Eric Greitens, the onetime governor of Missouri and current Senate hopeful, handed out stickers at a campaign event in Arnold on Monday night that read: “RINO Hunting Permit,” “No Bagging Limit. No Tagging Limit,” and “Expires: When We Save America.” A former Navy SEAL whose platform hinges on opposing so-called “Republicans in name only,” Greitens attracted bipartisan criticism with a controversial campaign ad released last week featuring him armed with a shotgun. “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit,” he proclaims to the camera. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), who is running against Greitens, called the spot “beyond the pale.” Greitens has largely ignored the widespread condemnation as he does a “No MO RINOs” tour of the state, as he called it in an Instagram caption. He told reporters at Monday night’s event that “hunting” was “a metaphor,” according to KCUR. Greitens’ office did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment before publication.
SOUTHERN, ILLINOIS — Independence Day Celebrations will be happening across the country this weekend and our area will have its share of events. The Centralia American Legion Fourth of July Celebration starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Fairview Park, with Bingo. The Carnival will also be at the park...
The City of Madison is holding its annual fireworks show this year on Sunday, July 3. Food trucks will be on-site at 6 p.m, by the soccer fields and the softball and baseball complex. The fireworks start at 9 p.m., and the food trucks offer hot dogs, burgers, pizza, and...
With all thirty-seven precincts reporting, the results are in for this year’s general primary election in Marion County. The results for competitive statewide races are as follows. For the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, Marion County chose Peggy Hubbard with 2,010 votes, good for 31% of the vote. Every other...
St. Louis is known for its "B" attributes — blues music, beer, baseball and barbecue — and the latter earned it the most recent bragging rights. A study from Lawn Starter names the Gateway City No. 1 for barbecue in America for 2022. St. Louis also came in at No. 3 for the most barbecue cooking teams in the top 25% of the past three BBQ World Series open contests.
Moments after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, elected officials in several GOP states (including Missouri) rushed to criminalize most abortions. Some progressive prosecutors were nearly as quick to say they don't give a damn, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. On Friday, Bell and 87 elected prosecutors...
Comments / 0