Phelps is a living legend after 65 years in law enforcement
By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
3 days ago
In his 65 years of service in law enforcement, Madison County’s Carroll Phelps said his most memorable case was tracking down the killer of a young Catholic school teacher named Amy Lynn Lackett. “It was so satisfying to track down the murder weapon, which was a softball bat,...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
Centralia Police Acting Police Chief and Lieutenant Steven Whritenour has detailed the actions of several department members to try and save 12-year-old drowning victim Katelynn Rohrscheib of Centralia near the Raccoon Lake Dam on Friday afternoon. He says the Centralia Police Department along with the Centralia Fire Department and Lifestar...
The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the drowning victim in Raccoon Lake and more information about the incidents leading up to the drowning. Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as 12-year-old Kaitlynn Rohrscheib of Centralia. Cannon says Rohrscheib and her thirteen-year-old brother walked from their...
Two Centralia residents have been charged in Marion County Court in the aftermath of altercations that led to confrontations with police. 43-year-old Jera Alcorn of South Maple Street in Centralia has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, battery, and disorderly conduct. Alcorn is accused of refusing to break contact with a Centralia Police officer who had come to her home to investigate an early Thursday morning altercation with a neighbor. The battery count alleges she scratched the neighbor across the face. The disorderly conduct count is for allegedly yelling and aggressively approaching the neighbor to alarm and disturb him. Bond was set at $5,000. If Alcorn is released she was ordered to have no contact with the neighbor and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
Friday's court appearance for a Collinsville man charged with murder was brief, but it served as a segue as to what comes next. Robert "Bobby" J. Tarr made his first court appearance with his new attorney, Montgomery County Public Defender Erin Mattson, and set Friday, July 22, for his first in-person court hearing. It is scheduled for 11 a.m.
EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills man faces multiple drug- and weapons-related charges filed Wednesday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
William C. Forbes, 63, of Cottage Hills, was charged June 29 with armed violence, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class X felonies unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies; and escape, a Class 3 felony.
EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County grand jury indicted an Alton man in murder of a pregnant woman who was found decapitated by her mother.
Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of Alton, was indicted June 30 on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, all Class M felonies; dismembering a human body, a Class X felony; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.
The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
EDWARDSVILLE - A felony DUI case was filed Tuesday against a Fairview Heights man.
Ryan A. Douglas, 42, of Fairview Heights, was charged June 28 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor.
The case was presented by the Troy Police Department.
Two men have pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to unlawful possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. 43-year-old Timothy Hill of East 5th in Centralia was sentenced to two years first offender probation, ordered to abstain from drugs, with treatment and random testing, and complete 30 hours of public service work. Hill was arrested in August of 2020.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonya Musskopf is overcome by heartbreak all over again. “I just don’t know what I’m going to do. I just don’t know what I’m going to do,” she cried. “This pain is soul-crushing, and I’m sorry to my daughter. I’m sorry that everybody let her down.”
Salem Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Talley of Rubel Lane in Salem for violation of the sex offender registration. Police report Talley was not living at the address he had provided to the police department. 33-year-old Roderick Currie of East Kerr in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding...
Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
ALTON - "Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas.
No more.
The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted.
Face it. Illinois and its environs are part of armadillo country.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau has received hundreds of complaints nationwide about items being severely damaged by movers or disappearing altogether. Moving is stressful enough, but Dannie Williams-Hopson had a little added pressure to get into her Maryland Heights home. “I was due in a...
ST. LOUIS – A judge has sentenced a man to nine years in prison over a robbery at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights in 2019. Kevin Shumpert, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison. Shumpert pleaded guilty to a second-degree robbery charge earlier this year. Investigators say,...
Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
If you travel US 67 between 20th Street (College Avenue) and 3rd Street in Alton, you’ll need to find another route starting Tuesday. Illinois American Water is announcing a full closure of that stretch of highway, with a few exceptions for a couple of restaurants along the route, as the sewer separation project continues.
