Water main break in Kensington

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. - Hillsborough police are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspects in three burglaries that happened Friday night. In the first case, a neighbor heard a burglar alarm going off at a home on Roberts Way around 9:22 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing a white mid-sized sport utility vehicle speeding away, police said. Officers sped to the scene and found a smashed rear glass door. The victim didn't report any losses, police said, and the alarm may have caused the miscreant to flee.

HILLSBOROUGH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO