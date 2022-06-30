ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, CA

Water main break in Kensington

KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

EBMUD crews responding to an emergency water main...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Cliff rescue underway in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was attempting a cliff rescue operation near Thornton State Beach in Daly City with one of its helicopters on Monday. North County Fire Authority tweeted at 9:59 a.m. that the rescue was underway, requesting the public to avoid the area of Palisades and Westridge.
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa firefighters blame overnight fires on illegal fireworks

ANTIOCH, Cali. - The dry hills of the East Bay plus gusts of wind equals a problematic spark from fireworks. That is how Contra Costa County firefighters spent Saturday night. "We had about two and a half acre grass fire over here," said Battalion Fire Chief Scott Valencia, speaking of a fire in Antioch. "Along with several fires that came in at the same time from Bay Pointe to Antioch."
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle collision injures pedestrians waiting for bus at 9th and Lincoln in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Four people are in critical condition after a vehicle collision in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District Monday evening, a city official says. District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar posted on Twitter that the crash happened at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Way, on the south end Golden Gate Park. One car rammed into another and hit multiple people waiting at a Muni bus stop, the supervisor said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kensington, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

Man vandalized cars with sledgehammer: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a man who they say vandalized several cars using a sledgehammer. On Friday, several people who parked their vehicles along Lake Street near 18th Avenue reported their windows had been broken. The aftermath was caught on camera and then posted to social...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unsanctioned Oakland fireworks

An illegal display of fireworks in Oakland on the 4th of July, 2022. Many local fire departments have been warning against setting off explosives during California's lengthy drought due to fire dangers.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sideshow drivers attack police cruisers in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police say several drivers involved in a sideshow in Pleasant Hill on Friday evening, turned on responding officers, and threw various objects at their cruisers, including a brick. The commotion happened around 11 P.M. at the intersection of Morello Ave. and Paso Nogal Ct. It was...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Road Closures#Sinkhole
KTVU FOX 2

Teen athlete drowns at Lake Berryessa, officials give safety warning

Napa County - The Napa County Sheriff's Office has a safety warning for people heading out to Lake Berryessa this weekend after the drowning death of a teen boy. Demetrio Perriatt, 16, was rafting on Monday, when he fell in the water and drowned, witnesses said. There have multiple drownings in this area since 2019, and the Sheriff's Office took KTVU out to the lake to point out some dangers.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded by gunfire, 1 hit by car during Vallejo sideshow

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo are investigating two possible sideshow-related incidents after one person was shot and another was hit by a car on Sunday night. From about 9 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow that started at the intersection of Lewis Brown and B.W. Williams drives, according to police.
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police investigate fatal crash involving stolen motorcycle

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that took place last month and involved a stolen motorcycle. An adult male on a motorcycle ran a red light at the intersection of Monterey Road and Branham Lane, authorities said. The northbound motorcycle then collided with a 2002 Mercury SUV with an adult male driver.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hillsborough police ask public for help arresting suspects in 3 burglaries

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. - Hillsborough police are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspects in three burglaries that happened Friday night. In the first case, a neighbor heard a burglar alarm going off at a home on Roberts Way around 9:22 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing a white mid-sized sport utility vehicle speeding away, police said. Officers sped to the scene and found a smashed rear glass door. The victim didn't report any losses, police said, and the alarm may have caused the miscreant to flee.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cloud cover and slight drizzle

The Bay Area will continue to see unseasonably low temps Sunday, as many are waking up to cloud cover and a little drizzle. KTVU's Rosemary Orozco has the 4th of July forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Woman, man found fatally shot inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found fatally shot early Monday inside a home in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood. The pair were found by officers after someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. requesting a welfare check on a family member in the 300 block of Perkins Street, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Napa Sheriff arrests man suspected in series of burglaries

NAPA, Calif. - Napa County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a man suspected in a series in recent burglaries. Enrique Quiros Ortiz, 26, was located in a car off Highway 29 and Dunaweal Lane on Friday night. He is accused of stealing power tools, jewelry and at least 10 guns in a theft spree around Napa County.
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy