Over the last several decades, there have been various opinions and political handwringing on what is wrong with downtown San Jose. In the past, San Jose officials have blamed the lack of downtown vibrancy on business cycles and other over simplistic issues such as daytime or nighttime population. The city of San Jose presented its Downtown Annual Progress Report to a City Council committee last week. As with many cities throughout the country, the COVID-19 pandemic hurt downtown San Jose. The reduction in convention business and tourism has had a significant impact on the vitality of downtown.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO