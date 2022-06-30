ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Alzheimer’s disease affects families in the country and Indiana

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlzheimer’s disease affects families across the country and of course, right here in Indiana. It can be a complicated and emotional time for families, and that’s why one Hoosier professor is dedicated to her study. Dr. Kara Garcia is a brain development researcher at Indiana University. She...

www.953mnc.com

casscountyonline.com

Indiana lowers threshold for blood levels in children

Last Updated on July 1, 2022 by Indiana Department of Health. INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has adopted an emergency rule that lowers the level at which it determines a child has elevated blood lead levels. The move, the initial step toward a permanent change, is part of continued statewide efforts to increase lead testing and reduce the risk of lead exposure, which can lead to lifelong health effects in children.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: COVID-19 increasing in more than 100 countries

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

West Nile virus case detected in Lake County

The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that Indiana’s first West Nile virus case of 2022 has been detected in a Lake County resident. The West Nile virus has also been detected in a sample of mosquitoes collected from Steuben County. IDH explained that most people infected with the West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. However, those who do may experience a mild form of the illness, which can include a fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands and rash. Some develop a more severe form of the disease that affects the nervous system, including inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis or even death.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Indiana reports first human West Nile virus case of 2022

Indiana has confirmed a human case of West Nile virus. It's the first human case to be confirmed in the state this year. Health officials say the patient is a Lake County resident. State health leaders are now urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from mosquito bites that cause the potentially...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
DANVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Deadline extension for nursing home operator

The Kosciusko County-based operator of nursing homes and assisted living apartments across Indiana said on Thursday that an end-of-June deadline to transition some facilities to new management has been extended. In early May, Miller’s Health Systems notified the state that up to 700 employees could be out of work because...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Great Lakes Now

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

READI PROGRAM BEGINS IN INDIANA

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana is not a very independent state, recent study from Wallethub

Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
INDIANA STATE
xrock1039.com

Fireball Seen Over Indiana

A meteor lit up the early morning sky over Indiana yesterday morning. The American Meteor Society says they received reports of a fireball seen over Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio around 2:17 am Eastern Wednesday. Several people especially across central Indiana said they saw it. There were also sightings reported in the Chicago area. Here is a link to the American Meteor Society website for Wednesday’s event.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Are You in One of Indiana’s Original Two Area Codes?

Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
INDIANA STATE

