ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich

capecoddaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Sandwich sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police investigating after car collides with pole in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car collided with a pole in Boston overnight. The collision with the pole in the Mass and Cass area caved in the car’s hood, cracked the windshield and caused the passenger-side airbag to be deployed. It is not currently known if...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandwich, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Sandwich, MA
Sandwich, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police issue update, cause of Wrentham crash that seriously injured several, including children

Massachusetts State Police have issued an update this afternoon on a crash Saturday that seriously injured multiple people. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 9:21 p.m., State Police and Wrentham Police patrols, as well as the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and detectives, responded to Route 1 south in Wrentham in the area of the Arbor Inn Motel. Four motorists were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.
WRENTHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Multiple Massachusetts Fire Departments battle huge fire involving landscaping materials

“Friday night’s fire was a long, challenging, and labor-intensive operation beginning around 1800 with units clearing around 0200 that morning. A fire broke out on Ryco’s property at 481 Wareham Street in their tenant’s agresource material yard. The multi-alarm fire involved our community partners from Raynham Fire Department Lakeville, MA Fire Department, Wareham Fire Department, Halifax Fire Department, Bridgewater Fire Department, Plympton Fire department, Carver Fire Department, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and Brewster Ambulance Service.
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Route 6#Get Out#Quaker#Traffic Accident#Mass State Police#Capecod Com
capecoddaily.com

Car vs pole crash closes section of Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. The crash which also took out a fire hydrant happened on Carriage Shop Road near Atkinson Road. The occupants were out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. Eversource was notified to replace the pole while the Falmouth […] The post Car vs pole crash closes section of Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com

RV goes up in flames in Harwich

HARWICH – A RV went up in flames in Harwich shortly after 6:30 PM Monday. The camper caught fire in front of 212 Lothrop Avenue. Some trees were singed but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The post RV goes up in flames in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
capecoddaily.com

One person seriously injured in Jet-Ski incident on Bass River in Dennis

DENNIS – A person on a Jet-Ski was seriously injured in an incident on Bass River around 1 PM Monday. The victim was brought to shore in the area of Wilbur Park in Dennis and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post One person seriously injured in Jet-Ski incident on Bass River in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth firefighters respond to garage fire

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in the 1100 block of Great Island Road shortly before 11 PM Sunday. According to reports, a golf cart caught fire in the garage. The homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived. Firefighters wet down the area and checked to make […] The post Yarmouth firefighters respond to garage fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

New details: Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, at 5:14 PM Sunday evening, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219; their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. Initial reports were that the boat was headed into Blish Point with the patient, however the boat was experiencing engine trouble and unable to make it back to the harbor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bicyclist struck in Bourne

BOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Falmouth Toyota. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with a reported foot injury. Traffic was tied up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Bicyclist struck in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

MedFlight called after rollover crash in Truro

TRURO – A traffic crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over. The crash happened sometime after 4 PM Sunday on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. One person suffered serious injuries and a MedFlight helicopter was requested to fly that victim to an off-Cape trauma center. One other victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod […] The post MedFlight called after rollover crash in Truro appeared first on CapeCod.com.
TRURO, MA
CBS Boston

Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two pedestrians struck by car in Harwich

HARWICH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Harwich about 11 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 28 near Schoolhouse Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation, the second was treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. […] The post Two pedestrians struck by car in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Chip Sealing Work Scheduled in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Several roads in Sandwich are scheduled to have chip sealing work done starting on Monday, July 11. The surface treatment work will take place on Boardley Road, Chipman Road (Route 6A – #42), and Holly Ridge Drive (Harlow Road – #55). Residents in those areas must turn off their irrigations systems… .
SANDWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy