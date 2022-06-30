Police arrest Darien man in Waverly for Touchstone shooting

Police arrested a Darien man Wednesday in connection with a shooting the day before in the Touchstone community that left a man seriously wounded.

John Edward Harrison IV, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.

Assisted by Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Glynn County police investigators apprehended Harrison in the Waverly community in Camden County, police said.

He was transported to the Glynn County Detention Center, police said.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

At around 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, police received reports of a shooting on Karen Lane in the Touchstone community, located off of Golden Isles Parkway in western Glynn County.

Police found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, police reported. Officers immediately rendered first aid until Glynn County Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived.

The man was flown by helicopter to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., police said.

Witnesses told police the suspected shooter may have left the neighborhood in a light-colored small sedan, “possibly a Toyota Camry,” according to a preliminary police report.

The police department’s major crimes, special investigations and crime scene units began processing the scene as detectives canvassed the area in search of witnesses.

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste thanked Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor for his department’s assistance in bringing a quick arrest to the case.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police department’s major crimes unit at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or email to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga-gov.