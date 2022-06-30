ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Today In Johnson City History: June 30

By Rebecca Henderson
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

June 30, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “The State Centennial Exposition is booming right along and raking in lots and squares of the people’s ducats. The attendance is increasing from week to week and the interest has become national. It is a...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals will feature new History at Home programs during July

ELIZABETHTON — Matthew Simerly and Slade Nakoff, the two seasonal interpreters at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park have released the summer programs they will be presenting during the coming weeks in July. They will be presenting short programs on the area’s history and guiding tours of the park’s other...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Abortion rights protestors march through Johnson City

Abortion rights protesters marched through Johnson City on Monday, the latest in a series of demonstrations that have occurred locally since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, allowing states to now ban abortion. Tennessee is one of 13 states that have passed "trigger" laws that would ban...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Shirley Branch Coffey

JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Branch Coffey, 75, Johnson City, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Lakebridge, A Waters Community. Shirley was a native of Johnson City and the daughter of the late Fred and Margaret Morrison Branch. Shirley was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Site work expected to begin in July for $37M housing project in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- After a delay of about three months, developer Danny Karst said he hopes site work will begin in July for the $37 million housing project being built across from Bristol Motor Speedway. When completed, The Overlook will mean construction of a total of 165 single-family homes —...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Johnson City, TN
Government
City
Erwin, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. David Gerald Lingerfelt

ERWIN - Mr. David Gerald Lingerfelt, age 74, 111 Pippin Hollow Rd., Erwin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin. David was a lifelong resident of Erwin. Before his retirement, he proudly contributed to local industry through employment at Industrial Garment, Red Kap, and Morrill Motors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery, biking, bowling, good country music, and all the elements of the outdoors and nature. Many relatives and friends learned to fish or hunt under David's guidance. He was an avid gardener and fruit tree arborist who shared his abundant harvest of tomatoes, cherries, apples, peaches, grapes, and pears with everyone. Most of all, he loved to make his friends and family laugh; he sincerely enjoyed creating smiles and sharing his good will with everyone he encountered. He was truly a generous man who would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was a man full of encouragement even in the most difficult of times.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Shawn Roger Hall

UNICOI - Shawn Roger Hall, 46 of Unicoi, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson County Community Hospital following a four wheeling accident. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona, son of Earl Hall and Carol Lawler. He was most at home in East Tennessee. Shawn was a...
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

A new face on the local storytelling scene: Carolina Quiroga

This week through Saturday, the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough is offering the opportunity to connect with resident storyteller Carolina Quiroga. Quiroga is a new resident in more ways than one. In addition to hosting ISC’s Storytelling Live! series, she just moved to the area, relocating to Johnson City from Georgia. She also happens to be a former student at East Tennessee State University, where she earned an advanced degree in storytelling in 2013. She made her debut as a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival in 2019.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Educators elect new TEA president, vice president

The Tennessee Education Association recently elected new association leaders during its 89th Representative Assembly. Veteran Knox County educator Tanya T. Coats was elected TEA President, and Joe Crabtree, who is a middle school teacher at Johnson City’s Liberty Bell, was elected TEA vice president. “The strength of TEA is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Clark
Johnson City Press

JCVA student wins Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest

Sarah Katharine Oldham Hopkins recently won the seventh grade Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest. Her essay won several different levels of competition including the local, district, state and Southeastern Divisional DAR chapters. “It was fun and I enjoyed receiving the award in Nashville at the State of Tennessee...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mrs. Beverly Joann Kimes

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Beverly Joann Kimes, 83, Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence with her family. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County a daughter of the late Mr. Beverly William (Bill) Fred Mosier and Mrs. Mamie Mosier [Johnson]. In addition, she preceded in death by her parents, sister Clara (Jane) Chapman and brother Willim (Billy) Mosier. She loved spending time with her family and friends, riding horses and painting. For years, Beverly Kimes worked in the Health Care Industry as a CNA and loved to help others.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County students place in national Skills USA competition

SURGOINSVILLE- Two students from Surgoinsville Middle School and one from Volunteer High School participated in events at the SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference, all of which placed in the top five. The conference took place in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 20 to June 24. The Assistant Principal at SMS, Kevin Hilton,...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mike Northmore

ELIZABETHTON - Mike Northmore, 56, of Elizabethton, TN entered into rest on June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family following a brave battle with cancer. Mike was born and raised in Elizabethton, a town he loved and never left. He was a 1984 graduate of Elizabethton High School. Mike was of the Christian faith. He worked as a parts consultant in several local car dealerships for over 30 years. His passions included model trains, airplanes and guns. He was an avid sports fan and always cheered on his Cyclones, Vols and Titans. He loved to be outdoors camping, fishing or just hanging out at the lake. He was a master on the grill. Mike loved his feline companions dearly, especially Chessie, who stayed by his side until the very end.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair#Capitol City
Johnson City Press

A look at Rocky Fork State Park

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport lines streets for annual Independence Day Parade

Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was held by the Kingsport Chamber Area of Commerce and presented...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

What changes would you like to see at Freedom Hall?

City leaders are planning for the future of Freedom Hall Civic Center, and have turned to the community for suggestions. Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts reported last week that Johnson City hired consultants to develop a master plan for the 48-year-old venue, hoping to figure out how to best revitalize its older facilities and consider its best uses.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol casino donates former mall furniture

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol, Virginia mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a Friday press release. Items such as flower pots, former kiosks and more have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Grandfather Mountain Highland Games return July 7-10

LINVILLE, N.C. — Whether you're interested in learning more about your Scottish roots or not even a wee bit Scottish, you'll find four days of fun at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games July 7-10. That's if you enjoy live music, food, highland games athletic competitions, and demonstrations and competitions...
LINVILLE, NC
Johnson City Press

Greeneville outslugs Doughboys

A few hours before the scheduled fireworks in Johnson City, the Greeneville Flyboys and Johnson City Doughboys were recording a few blasts of their own. Brock Daniels and Beau Ankeney hit home runs in the first two innings, and Greeneville went on to outslug the Doughboys 12-7 Sunday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Fred Stewart Gouge

On June 29th Fred Stewart Gouge went home to meet his lord and savior. Fred was born in Carter County on June 2, 1939 to Ben J. Gouge and Geneva Whitson Gouge. He attended Milligan FWB. He was a US Army veteran. He was a machinist and could make anything. He was a quiet kind man who would help anyone in need. He loved motorcycles and refinished guitars. In addition to his parents, his two brothers preceded him. Ernest E. Gouge and Floyd A. Gouge. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Rachel whom he loved dearly and took care of her. He was the love of her life., brother- in- law Joseph T. Prater (Linda), sister- in- law Margaret Gouge Nopo (German), two nephews Todd Gouge whom he loved, Scott Gouge whom he loved as a son. Scott took care of him for the past year. Two nieces he loved so much, Julie Carroll (Jeff) and Leah Carroll, his princess he loved like a daughter. His cousin Roy Gouge and Richard Whitson. Wish to thank the VA for all the wonderful care they have given Fred. Too many to name. The Med Center and Hospice for their care and special thanks to Dr. Mitchel for his compassion in keeping Rachel updated and making Fred comfortable.. Forever grateful. A VA funeral at a later date. .
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Karl Raymond Thomas

ERWIN - Karl Raymond Thomas, age 92, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN. A native of Erwin, Karl is a son of the late G.H. “Red” and Mildred (Watkins) Thomas. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin and was an employee of CSX Railroad until his retirement after 38 years of service as Department Foreman of the Car Department. Karl was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he honorably and faithfully served our country as an Aviation Metalsmith 2nd Class during the Korean War. Karl was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and then he attended East Tennessee State University. He served his community with the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years and served as the Assistant Fire Chief for 5 years. He loved antique, classic and custom cars and motorcycles. In addition to his parents, Karl is preceded in death by his son: Karl Randel “Randy” Thomas; sisters: Elizabeth Treadway, Hazel Anderson and Margie Erwin Thomas; brothers: Hunter Thomas, Hamilton Thomas and James Thomas; sister-in-law: Novella Peterson; and brother-in-law: Jim Lingerfelt.
ERWIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy