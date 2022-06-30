Today In Johnson City History: June 30

On June 29th Fred Stewart Gouge went home to meet his lord and savior. Fred was born in Carter County on June 2, 1939 to Ben J. Gouge and Geneva Whitson Gouge. He attended Milligan FWB. He was a US Army veteran. He was a machinist and could make anything. He was a quiet kind man who would help anyone in need. He loved motorcycles and refinished guitars. In addition to his parents, his two brothers preceded him. Ernest E. Gouge and Floyd A. Gouge. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Rachel whom he loved dearly and took care of her. He was the love of her life., brother- in- law Joseph T. Prater (Linda), sister- in- law Margaret Gouge Nopo (German), two nephews Todd Gouge whom he loved, Scott Gouge whom he loved as a son. Scott took care of him for the past year. Two nieces he loved so much, Julie Carroll (Jeff) and Leah Carroll, his princess he loved like a daughter. His cousin Roy Gouge and Richard Whitson. Wish to thank the VA for all the wonderful care they have given Fred. Too many to name. The Med Center and Hospice for their care and special thanks to Dr. Mitchel for his compassion in keeping Rachel updated and making Fred comfortable.. Forever grateful. A VA funeral at a later date. .

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO