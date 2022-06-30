New chief of police named by City of Buchannan

The last at-large member of an auto theft ring which police say stole $3 million in vehicles and property throughout the Denver metro area was captured Friday evening during a SWAT operation. Esequiel "Zeke" Gomez, 33, was taken into custody at the end of a four-hour standoff in the 3200 block of West Girard Avenue. Thirty-year-old Demi Maestas, described by a police spokesperson as Gomez's girlfriend, was the first to emerge from the crawlspace of a residence after SWAT personnel injected tear gas into it. The pair held out for an unexpected duration, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ginger Delgado told CBS4. The...

DENVER, CO ・ 59 MINUTES AGO