Law Enforcement

New chief of police named by City of Buchannan

By Amelia Lee
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Harvey Burnett has been named the new chief of...

www.953mnc.com

CBS Denver

Auto theft fugitive caught by police after previous escape

The last at-large member of an auto theft ring which police say stole $3 million in vehicles and property throughout the Denver metro area was captured Friday evening during a SWAT operation. Esequiel "Zeke" Gomez, 33, was taken into custody at the end of a four-hour standoff in the 3200 block of West Girard Avenue. Thirty-year-old Demi Maestas, described by a police spokesperson as Gomez's girlfriend, was the first to emerge from the crawlspace of a residence after SWAT personnel injected tear gas into it. The pair held out for an unexpected duration, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ginger Delgado told CBS4. The...
DENVER, CO

