Brunswick mayor takes issue with prison labor

The city of Brunswick’s finance committee on Wednesday deferred a contract to renew a prison work detail that cleaned the city’s cemeteries.

The $49,318 contract would have paid for a single work crew from a Georgia Department of Corrections facility in Alma.

In the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, city commissioners already approved cutting an inmate labor crew for non-cemetery grounds maintenance and replacing it with two full-time positions.

City Engineer Garrow Alberson said the city started with three crews — a skilled labor crew, ditch crew and cemetery crew.

The skilled labor crew was dropped in 2021 because it was not performing its tasks effectively and had poor oversight from the prison, Alberson said. The ditch crew expanded to handle all stormwater system maintenance, he said, but the city now thinks it can handle the tasks assigned to that crew with two full-time positions, he said.

Over the years, the cemetery crew has remained useful and reliable, Alberson said.

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson, a member of the finance committee, wanted the city commission to consider eliminating that crew as well.

He had reservations about using prison labor at all, suggesting the labor may be “free prison labor.” Prior to voting on the contract, Johnson said he wanted to know whether the prisoners or their families were being compensated in some way.

He recognized the program offered some benefit to prisoners — teaching skills and allowing them to spend time outside the prison walls — but he did not want to enter in the contract unless he could be sure the prisoners or their families were being directly compensated.

As an alternative, he suggested hiring a third grounds-keeping staffer.

“If there is a state law that stops a municipality from compensating prisoners for their labor, I would vote ‘No,’” Johnson said, acknowledging that he is but one of five voting members of the city commission.

Johnson wanted to speak with the prison’s leadership to see if the city could arrange some kind of direct compensation for prisoners.

The item was deferred to a special called finance committee meeting on July 11, which will allow the contract with the prison or a third grounds keeping employee, whichever the committee approves, to be included on the city commission’s July 20 agenda for final approval.

Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris suggested hiring a temporary landscaping company in the interim if needed.

In other business, the finance committee heard an update on an agreement with Coastal Community Health Services to assist with funding for a new branch of the clinic in downtown Brunswick.

The cost of operating the new clinic is being split 50-50 with Glynn County. Both will cover the tab with federal funding provided by the congressional American Rescue Plan Act. It will also provide a variety of services and treatments to combat COVID-19.

Johnson said he hopes the city can work with the new clinic in the long term on a number of initiatives, including quantifying the impact of various industries and super fund sites on residents’ health and to establish a higher health “baseline.”

City Manager Regina McDuffie used the meeting to formally introduce the new assistant city manager, Jeremiah Bergquist. Bergquist had been on the job three days working to learn as much as possible about the city’s internal functions.