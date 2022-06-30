ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Maries, ID

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in St. Maries

KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST MARIES, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) say they've arrested a suspect in...

www.khq.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Police investigating shooting on Belt St. in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on scene at north Belt St., investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 5:30 p.m. Information is limited as investigations are still underway, but SPD confirms one person was shot and is unknown condition. No suspect is in custody at this time, but SPD states they do not believe there is danger to the public.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person dies inside tent at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person died at Camp Hope Monday afternoon. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said firefighters responded to the homeless camp with Spokane Police officers for a report of an unconscious, non-breathing adult inside a tent. The victim’s condition was “beyond resuscitative measures,” Schaeffer said. The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and release additional details at a...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Man Dies in Saturday ATV Crash Near Colfax

COLFAX - Just past 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, emergency dispatchers took a report of an injury ATV accident in the area of McNeilly Road, near Milepost 1, west of Colfax. According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and determined an adult male had been riding a Honda three-wheeler in a field when he went over a berm of dirt at a high rate of speed. The three-wheeler went airborne, causing the rider to be thrown from the ATV.
COLFAX, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calder, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Saint Maries, ID
Calder, ID
Crime & Safety
Saint Maries, ID
Crime & Safety
KREM2

One person dead at homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person has died Monday afternoon in a homeless encampment in Spokane. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, crews responde to a report of a cardiac arrest at the homeless encampment off of I-90 and Freya St. at approximately 1:38 p.m. When first responders...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police investigating homicide at Rochester Heights Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body that was found at Rochester Heights Park as a homicide. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, a citizen discovered a body at the park, located in Northeast Spokane. Rochester Park is currently closed and likely will remain closed for the remainder of the day. The investigation is currently in its preliminary stage...
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

20-year-old Arrested for North Idaho Homicide

ST. MARIES, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a 23-year-old man is dead while a 20-year-old man is behind bars following a manhunt Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, Lonnie James Layman has been in police custody since Wednesday evening following reports of a shooting earlier in the day in St. Maries. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and St. Maries Police Department responded at around 11 a.m. and found the 23-year—old with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries. Authorities, including the Kootenai County SWAT team, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshall's office searched an area near Calder after the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned on the St. Joe River Road. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies located Lonnie and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT MARIES, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Ridgeview Apartment
KHQ Right Now

Fire crews fight a structure fully engulfed at Spirit Lake park

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in Volunteer Park on 10th Ave. Sunday evening. Initial reports suggest a food stall may have been on fire and was fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with limited...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KRMG

4 men dead after boat capsizes in northern Idaho river

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The bodies of four men were recovered after their boat capsized in a northern Idaho river earlier this week, authorities said Friday. The performance-style boat flipped in the Pend Oreille River near Thama on Tuesday, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
SANDPOINT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect hits Spokane Valley deputy’s car during arrest

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a suspect with an active felony warrant after he tried to escape from law enforcement and struck a deputy’s car. Spokane Valley Detectives saw the man, later identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey E. Baumann, in a parking lot located on E Sprague Ave near S McDonald Road. Baumann had an active felony warrant...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 rescued from Spokane River near Sandifur Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were rescued and are now safe after falling in the Spokane River. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the two people fell out of their boat near the Sandifur Bridge. One was able to safely get out of the water on their own, while the other was rescued using the boat as a platform against...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Victims located, identified in Pend Oreille River boat crash

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has located and identified the people involved in the boat crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The bodies of Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede, Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede, and John R. Schulte, 59, of Sandpoint, were recovered from the river.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police find missing 12-year-old boy with autism

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers have located a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. Dakotah M. Boyd was reported missing around 8 a.m. Thursday at his home on E. Broadway Ave and N. Adams Road. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for helping find the boy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy