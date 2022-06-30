Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in St. Maries

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on scene at north Belt St., investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 5:30 p.m. Information is limited as investigations are still underway, but SPD confirms one person was shot and is unknown condition. No suspect is in custody at this time, but SPD states they do not believe there is danger to the public.
COLFAX - Just past 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, emergency dispatchers took a report of an injury ATV accident in the area of McNeilly Road, near Milepost 1, west of Colfax. According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and determined an adult male had been riding a Honda three-wheeler in a field when he went over a berm of dirt at a high rate of speed. The three-wheeler went airborne, causing the rider to be thrown from the ATV.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies helped WSP Troopers find a driver of a vehicle that attempted to flee. The driver crashed the car east of I-90 along Broadway and ran from the car along with a fellow passenger. The car caught on fire soon after the crash.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body that was found at Rochester Heights Park as a homicide. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, a citizen discovered a body at the park, located in Northeast Spokane. Rochester Park is currently closed and likely will remain closed for the remainder of the day. The investigation is currently in its preliminary stage...
ST. MARIES, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a 23-year-old man is dead while a 20-year-old man is behind bars following a manhunt Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, Lonnie James Layman has been in police custody since Wednesday evening following reports of a shooting earlier in the day in St. Maries. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and St. Maries Police Department responded at around 11 a.m. and found the 23-year—old with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries. Authorities, including the Kootenai County SWAT team, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshall's office searched an area near Calder after the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned on the St. Joe River Road. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies located Lonnie and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in Volunteer Park on 10th Ave. Sunday evening. Initial reports suggest a food stall may have been on fire and was fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with limited...
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The bodies of four men were recovered after their boat capsized in a northern Idaho river earlier this week, authorities said Friday. The performance-style boat flipped in the Pend Oreille River near Thama on Tuesday, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man recovered from the Spokane River on June 19 at the Down River Golf Course, and the possibility of a homicide has not been ruled out. The body recovered was identified as 30-year-old Shayne Lamonica of Spokane. A...
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rafter needed rescuing Monday afternoon when they lost control of their raft and fell off of it in the Spokane River. Spokane emergency crews responded to a water rescue call just after noon after a person was reportedly trapped underneath the Sandifur Bridge. According to fire...
SPOKANE VA., Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a suspect with an active felony warrant after he tried to escape from law enforcement and struck a deputy’s car. Spokane Valley Detectives saw the man, later identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey E. Baumann, in a parking lot located on E Sprague Ave near S McDonald Road. Baumann had an active felony warrant...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were rescued and are now safe after falling in the Spokane River. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the two people fell out of their boat near the Sandifur Bridge. One was able to safely get out of the water on their own, while the other was rescued using the boat as a platform against...
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has located and identified the people involved in the boat crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The bodies of Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede, Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede, and John R. Schulte, 59, of Sandpoint, were recovered from the river.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers have located a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. Dakotah M. Boyd was reported missing around 8 a.m. Thursday at his home on E. Broadway Ave and N. Adams Road. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for helping find the boy.
WALLACE - On Saturday, the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace received a report of a dual drowning on Coeur d'Alene River near mile-post 16. It was reported that two subjects that were floating down the river became caught up by a downed tree and were immediately pulled underwater by the strong current.
