Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page set for AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts

The wrestling legends associated with AEW didn’t have to film tributes to John Cena for WWE — they chose to. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer gave further details behind AEW talent making appearances on this past Monday’s “WWE Raw” for Cena. According to Meltzer, Bruce Prichard got in contact with Tony Khan and inquired to see if he could get footage of Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Bryan Danielson and Mark Henry giving their praise for 20 years of Cena. Khan expressed that he and the roster had a great deal of respect for Cena, and that he was fine with it, but the decision was up to the stars themselves.

