Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page set for AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts

By Josh Nason
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off his well-received challenge of IWGP U.S. Champion Will Ospreay at Sunday's Forbidden Door, Orange Cassidy will take on Ethan Page on Wednesday's Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. The match came about via...

www.yardbarker.com

411mania.com

More Details On Deal Between AEW and WWE For AEW Wrestlers on RAW

As previously reported, AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho, Paul Wight and Bryan Danielson appeared on RAW via pre-taped video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s main roster debut. The three spoke fondly of Cena and put him over. The gist of the story was simply that WWE contacted AEW and Tony Khan approved it. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation and how it came about.
WWE
PWMania

Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, Live Coverage Details

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event tonight. The Men’s MITB Ladder Match and the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, both including 7 competitors, will serve as the event’s main events. Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi will compete in the women’s match, while Seth Rollins, Omos, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Riddle, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre will compete in the men’s match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Another AEW star was approved to appear on WWE Raw for John Cena tribute

AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Paul Wight made appearances via video on this week's WWE Monday Night Raw to help celebrate John Cena's 20 years in WWE as he made his main roster in-ring debut in 2002 on an episode of SmackDown against Kurt Angle. Danielson was billed as...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Claudio Castagnoli Hints At Two AEW Stars He Wants Matches With

Claudio Castagnoli feels like a kid that’s never left a candy store while in AEW. The former Cesaro surprised the wrestling world by being Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked mystery opponent against Zack Sabre Jr. at Sunday’s Forbidden Door event. The newest member of Blackpool Combat Club joined the post-show media scrum following the event and was asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman if he has a short list of dream opponents he’d like to face.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Castagnoli Signing With AEW

Some of the talent backstage at WWE were shocked that Claudio Castagnoli signed the dotted line with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was likely offered a sizable amount of money to re-sign with WWE, and that Tony Khan either matched or topped that offer. This reportedly surprised the locker room, as it was believed AEW was no longer offering contracts of that size. Khan has said that he’s been a fan of Castagnoli’s work both in and out of the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Raw Stars Compete In Post-SmackDown Dark Match

Last night’s edition of WWE “SmackDown” was the go-home episode for WWE Money in the Bank 2022, and with it, we received several memorable highlights. WWE fans were officially introduced to the Maximum Male Models, Mån.sôör and Ma.cé, we saw Madcap Moss earn his way into the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and we saw a six-woman tag team bout with most of the participants involved in the women’s MITB Ladder Match.
WWE
FanSided

Logan Paul inks WWE deal, immediately calls out The Miz

After various appearances with the company over the years, Logan Paul has officially signed a contract with the WWE. He also called out The Miz at his contract signing. Logan Paul is no stranger to the WWE, as he has made a variety of appearances throughout the years. From getting hit with the Stone Cold Stunner by Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, to his first-ever match at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Now, he is not going to be disappearing from WWE programming any time soon.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship

On Sunday night fans saw Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door. Moxley was in a brutal war on Wednesday night when he competed in Blood & Guts, but following the Blackpool Combat Club’s victory over the Jericho Appreciation Society it seems that Mox is going to have to focus on defending his title.
WWE
411mania.com

PAC To Defend AEW All-Atlantic Title Against Shota Umino At Upcoming RevPro Event

PAC became the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door by defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors in a four-way match. And now, the inaugural champion’s first title defense is officially set. RevPro has announced that PAC will defend the title against Shota Umino on July 10 in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford Names Two Tag Teams He Wants Ladder Match Against

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with WWE Superstar Montez Ford ahead of the Money In The Bank event. In the near future, Ford wants to have a Triple Threat Match with The Usos and New Day. “Absolutely 100% what we do is for the fans. For the fans...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Two Matches Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Preview

WWE has revealed matches for tonight’s SmackDown. SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for the Money In the Bank go-home episode. In a tag team match, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will compete against the Viking Raiders (Erik and...
PHOENIX, AZ
PWMania

Confirmed For Tonight’s NJPW Strong (2/7/22)

NJPW has announced the following lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the current lineup:. Will Ospreay vs. Homicide. Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack. Great-O-Khan,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Diamond Dallas Page Compares AEW Star To Wrestling Legend

Kenny Omega has been part of legendary moments in wrestling, from iconic matches to starting the second-biggest promotion in America. To WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, he’s special, and deserves to have his name in the same sentence as legends. “I was blown away how [Omega] could...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Details On AEW Stars Celebrating John Cena On Raw

The wrestling legends associated with AEW didn’t have to film tributes to John Cena for WWE — they chose to. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer gave further details behind AEW talent making appearances on this past Monday’s “WWE Raw” for Cena. According to Meltzer, Bruce Prichard got in contact with Tony Khan and inquired to see if he could get footage of Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Bryan Danielson and Mark Henry giving their praise for 20 years of Cena. Khan expressed that he and the roster had a great deal of respect for Cena, and that he was fine with it, but the decision was up to the stars themselves.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 7/1/2022

After Blood & Guts Dynamite had finished airing, the July 1 episode of AEW Rampage was taped in the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Full spoilers are below:. – Brody King won the two-ring Royal Rampage match to earn the first title shot from Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at a later date. The match also featured Rush making his in-ring debut, Frankie Kazarian, Orange Cassidy, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, John Silver, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, The Butcher, The Blade, “Hangman” Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Penta Oscuro, Konosuke Takeshita, and Max Caster. King last eliminated Allin to get the win.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

AEW’s Brody King has worked himself into an ideal Jon Moxley challenger

When Brody King pulled out the win in the inaugural AEW Royal Rampage, it turned more than a few heads across the greater wrestling world. In a match that featured some incredibly wholesome spots between John Silver and “Hangman” Adam Page, more incredible moves by Konosuke Takeshita, and the in-ring debut of Rush – who […] The post AEW’s Brody King has worked himself into an ideal Jon Moxley challenger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA

