(KFOR NEWS July 1, 2022) An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha is in custody at the Douglas County Correctional Center. 30 year old, Tyler Williams, was arrested Wednesday following a foot pursuit at the scene of an apartment building fire at Park Avenue and Shirley Streets in Omaha. After he was caught, Williams was taken to the hospital for cuts as a result of falling from one of the building’s windows.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO