Merit and MSU to build fiber optic infrastructure that connects Michigan’s underserved communities
What’s happening: Access to broadband internet is poised to improve in Michigan’s rural and other underserved communities, this thanks to a $10.5 million National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Broadband Infrastructure Program Grant awarded to Michigan State University and Merit Network, the latter an independent nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan’s public...www.secondwavemedia.com
Comments / 0