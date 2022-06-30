ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bannon requests trial delay over Jan. 6 hearing publicity

By Olafimihan Oshin
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWk1P_0gQPe90y00

(WASHINGTON)— Steve Bannon, a former adviser in the Trump administration, has requested that his trial over contempt of Congress charges be delayed, arguing the Jan. 6 House select committee’s hearings have gained too much publicity.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Bannon’s attorneys, David Schoen, Robert Costello and Evan Corcoran, asked for the start date of the trial to be moved from July 18 to Oct. 25, arguing the series of hearings planned by the select committee could influence jurors’ opinions.

Texas abortion providers sue state to block the state’s pre-Roe laws, banning abortions

“Public impact is not limited to the hearings themselves, but to the media coverage that magnified the hearings. In Washington, DC, where trial will take place – and where the acts alleged in the Indictment took place – every major media outlet treated the hearings as a top news story,” the attorneys wrote, adding that “every person accused of a crime is guaranteed a fair trial” under the constitution.

The filing also accused Jan. 6 panel members of making “inflammatory remarks” about Bannon and other former Trump administration officials, saying their “purported findings” have been shown in televised broadcasts including to residents in the Washington, D.C. area.

“Those broadcasts have been repackaged and re-broadcast in countless forms, creating a saturation of the information sources available to Washington, D.C. residents,” the filing said. “Under the circumstances, a continuance is warranted – to allow the effects of the Select Committee hearing coverage a chance to subside.”

The onetime White House chief strategist last year pleaded not guilty to the contempt charges, which federal prosecutors brought after Bannon failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee and refused to provide documents.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO News App on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to our newsletter .

In their filing on Wednesday, Bannon’s attorneys noted that trials of five leaders from the far-right Proud Boys group were delayed due to the Jan. 6 hearings , with the men’s lawyers arguing they could not get a fair trial from an impartial jury amid the televised hearings.

The panel conducted its sixth hearing of the month on Tuesday and plans to resume hearings after the July 4 break.

The hearings have examined efforts by former President Trump and his allies to attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 election and put pressure on key officials not to certify President Biden’s win.

Bannon’s attorneys argued the initial July 18 trial date was aggressive and made the case that the slate of hearings scheduled by the House panel should force the trial to pick up later in the year.

“When trial was scheduled, neither the Court nor the parties were aware of the June and upcoming July media blitz by the Select Committee,” the attorneys wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
MSNBC

Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy