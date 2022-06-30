ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Hard Industrial B.O.P.

By Colin Joyce
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prison Religion are masters of agitation. The Virginia-based duo of Warren Jones and Parker Black has spent the last few years grinding established tropes of noise, rap, and dance music to shreds. Though they have occasionally flirted with established song structures, the most chilling moments in their catalog let their tracks...

Pitchfork

Self Oscillation

For the past seven years, Nicola Cruz has been primarily known for his fusions of electronic music and Andean folk. On early releases like 2015’s Prender el Alma, the Franco-Ecuadorian musician folded indigenous instruments like quena and charango into dubby, downbeat grooves. By 2019’s Siku, he was reaching beyond the South American cordillera, combining breathy flutes with diverse Latin American and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. “Maybe it’s an anthropological thing,” he said of his magpie tendencies. Though promoters and interviewers still tend to peg him to his initial reference points, his work has continued to absorb a broader range of influences; last year’s Subtropique EP for London’s Rhythm Section International label was taut, machine-driven club music, more Panorama Bar than pan flute.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Giant Palm

Naima Bock begins “Every Morning,” the stunning third track from her debut solo album, Giant Palm, in conversation with herself. The song’s first lines arrive in call-and-response, with a group of backing vocalists cast as the nagging doubts inside the singer’s head, voicing their interrogations in spectacularly rich harmony. Bock’s responses are comparatively understated. We gather that we’re in the aftermath of some sort of breakup, seemingly initiated by the singer herself. Her responsibility for the split doesn’t lessen her grief, an apparent contradiction that her plainspoken lines acknowledge without apologizing for. “Hello, darling,” the chorus of voices begins. “Yes, I’m mourning,” Bock answers.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Reggae Film Star

Damien Jurado had been making records with assorted musicians for a dozen years before he made his first one with the producer Richard Swift, in 2010. They became instant creative foils and deep companions, cutting cover collections and bonding like brothers. Two essential things happened to Jurado’s music, too: First, Jurado—whose fragile tales of peripatetic loners and soft-spoken losers were sometimes decorated only by his murmured falsetto—began enjoying the process. “I just love being in the studio,” he said after finishing their fourth LP together. “Before I met Richard … I hated it.” That discovery, in turn, sparked one of the most staggering streaks of any American singer-songwriter during the previous decade. From 2010’s expansive but cozy Saint Bartlett to 2016’s dioramic Visions of Us on the Land, Jurado’s four collaborations with Swift framed the high stakes of his characters’ low situations with perfect psychedelic drapery. If Jurado’s earlier works felt like scenes from a curious movie written but not yet made, these records were the whole picture show, tenderly conceptualized and vividly rendered.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Not About to Die

Wire were never much for fan service. On the televised performance captured on the Wire on the Box: 1979 CD/DVD set, bassist Graham Lewis bats away an audience member’s demand for “I Am the Fly” by gravely informing him, “We don’t play requests,” like a boarding-school headmaster telling an orphan there’s no more porridge. That philosophy has served them well: The UK art-punk pioneers have thrived for the better part of 45 years by largely avoiding the things that 45-year-old bands do to stay in the newsfeed, like anniversary tours, trendspotting collaborations, or self-mythologizing biopics. Wire don’t give the people what they want so much as what they think they deserve.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Caribou Announces New Daphni Album Cherry, Shares Song: Listen

Caribou’s Dan Snaith has announced a new Daphni album, Cherry, on the heels of releasing the title track last month. The stalwart Canadian producer has also shared a new track called “Cloudy.” Listen to that below and scroll down for the album’s cover art and tracklist.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Estrela Acesa

Sessa’s terminally chill music sounds like he’s been lounging on the beach or just smoked a joint before entering the studio. Yet on his second album, Estrela Acesa (Burning Star), the São Paulo-born artist moves past the honeymoon phase of his 2019 debut to express both passion and pain. Paying tribute to the music of Brazil in the classic styles of Caetano Veloso or Antônio Carlos Jobim, Sessa augments his nylon string guitar, softly danceable rhythms, and airy vocal harmonies with understated orchestral arrangements. There aren’t many contemporary artists replicating the sounds of tropicália, bossa nova, or MPB as immaculately as Sessa does, but he favors minimalist flourishes over the madcap approach of a band like Os Mutantes. Singing in Portuguese, Sessa’s unhurried voice hovers in space like his hero Leonard Cohen.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Closure / Continuation

The title of Porcupine Tree’s Closure/Continuation reads like a prompt from a choose-your-own-adventure novel that the authors haven’t finished writing yet. The UK prog-rock band’s eleventh studio album comes after more than a decade of silence, a hiatus during which founder and sole constant member Steven Wilson made five solo records. Between those increasingly non-proggy albums and a steady side gig remixing classic albums, Wilson seemed content. But the gravitational pull of Porcupine Tree has yanked him back into orbit—for the time being, at least. “I genuinely don’t know whether this is closure or the start of another continuing strand of the band’s career,” Wilson told The Guardian in March. On Closure/Continuation, this uncertainty arises through a rediscovered sense of musical volatility, a welcome rejoinder to 2009’s tedious, burnout-induced The Incident.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Duwap Kaine’s “Mad 2”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Duwap Kaine isn’t afraid to make a bad song; it’s part of what makes his music so interesting. Sometimes it works, like on “Playin Wit Da AutoTune,” where the vocal effects are turned up to such an absurd level that he sounds like a malfunctioning cyborg. Sometimes it doesn’t: on “No AutoTune 2,” every missed note is painful. “Mad 2,” a highlight from his latest mixtape Faith Like Esther, is one of the good ones. Over a spaced-out instrumental, Duwap’s melodic flow bounces from fast-paced murmur—like he doesn’t care if you can make out his words or not—to AutoTune-heavy riffs, dragging out notes like a soul singer belting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The song takes a turn in the final 30 seconds as he loads up on animated vocal tricks, including mimicking a police siren and laughing like a comic book villain come to life. It’s weird and fun and cool as hell, and that’s a Duwap Kaine song.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Young Guv

In 2020, a spring tour opening for White Reaper took Ben Cook, aka Young Guv, as far as New Mexico before the live music industry collapsed. With the remaining tour canceled, Cook’s finances devastated, and his apartment in New York already sublet, all he and his band could do was stay put. They spent nine months in New Mexico, holed up in a sustainable Earthship structure with little else to do but write songs.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Finally Enough Love

Few pop superstars have borrowed as much from club music as Madonna. Her decades at the top of the charts have been bolstered by a canny ability to co-opt contemporary dance sounds without scaring off the mainstream. Finally Enough Love is supposed to represent the singer’s own favorites from her extensive remix catalog. It’s an intriguing premise, promising a candid look at what this musical magpie makes of her excursions into club culture. Sadly, the compilation’s selling point also turns out to be its Achilles’ heel, with Madonna making what can only be seen as some pretty weird selections from her remix archive. (This first edition of the album has been whittled down to 16 tracks; a bounteous 50-track companion, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, titled in reference to the singer’s 50 Billboard chart-toppers, follows in August.)
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One

Spencer Krug has seldom stood still for long. A founding member of indie rockers Wolf Parade, he has skipped between numerous projects over the past two decades, from Swan Lake—the Canadian supergroup featuring Destroyer’s Dan Bejar and former Frog Eyes bandmate Carey Mercer—to Sunset Rubdown and Moonface, which grew from solo outings into collaborative endeavors. On Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One, his second solo LP under his own name, he ruminates on stasis and change: “First came the death of old ways/Then came the birth of the new,” he sings, just past the record’s halfway point. Recorded between 2020 and 2021 in the seclusion of home studio on rural Vancouver Island, Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One offers an introspective and idiosyncratic look at life during downtime.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Happy Hour

The beating heart of Steve McQueen’s mighty historical film series Small Axe was the music of Black England during the mid-to-late 20th century, and its best episode was Lovers Rock. A celebration of the titular reggae subgenre, the hour-long film pivoted on a London house party dancefloor scene gloriously soundtracked by Janet Kay’s 1979 courtship referendum “Silly Games.” For some it was a reminder, for others a revelation, of a style that, in its heyday, got little traction beyond the UK and Jamaica—a Philly soul sibling less concerned with politics or Rasta theology than with battlefields of the heart. While men certainly distinguished themselves in lovers rock, it was a less male-dominated space than roots reggae, especially in the UK, where lovers rock fully bloomed and where women shone brightly, even if they were often denied agency. English artists beyond the genre felt its sweet and sultry pull: Sade reflected its influence on an album named after it, as did the Clash on a highlight of London Calling.
RETAIL
#Electronic Music#O P#Dance Music#Jazz#Hard Bop#Uiq
Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Usher Performs “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR: Watch

Usher has given a performance for NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series. Joined by his band, Usher sang “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Confessions, Pt. II,” and more. The band featured vocalists Eric Bellinger and Vedo, bassist, Dmitry Gorodetsky, trombonist Lemar Guillary, trumpeter Brandyn Phllips, saxophonist Jay Flat, keyboardist Darek Cobbs, guitarist Erick Walls, and drummer Ryan Carr. Watch below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Anonymuz’s “Morpheus”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Florida rapper-producer Anonymuz spits like he has a taste for blood. He utilizes double-time flows, but he doesn’t let his lyrics get overpowered by his technical skill—a sweet spot he’s hit on projects like 2017’s Urameshi and 2019’s There Is No Threat. “Morpheus,” the lead single for his latest project Anago, is no exception. Over a dark and bubbling beat co-produced by Slick Amvdeus, Anonymuz uses different flows, vocal pitch shifts, and a touch of patois to stake his claim to rap greatness. It’s a dizzying display of talent, its dark atmosphere and fun bits of wordplay (“Pour champagne on your grave, bring cannabis/To mix with your remains and smoke an A-grade pack of them”) giving it the feel of a rap villain origin story.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Not Mine

Carlos Hernandez helped shape the Brooklyn music scene of the 2010s—as a denizen of the defunct DIY space Silent Barn, and as a producer and arranger for artists like Frankie Cosmos and Mr Twin Sister—but you may not know his name. As the bandleader and frequent lead singer of the perennially underrated Ava Luna, he never hogged the spotlight. The Brooklyn art-funk group operated more like a creative collective and talent incubator, with Hernandez routinely ceding the microphone to bandmates Becca Kauffman, who piloted the band’s kooky, theatrical side, and Felicia Douglass, whose versatile pipes channeled introspective soul. Hernandez could shriek and croon with the best of them, but as Ava Luna’s career progressed, his own voice became less prominent.
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

SZNZ: Summer

At this point in their career, Weezer are the musical equivalent of The Simpsons. Hacky, pandering, and decades past their best work, they relentlessly strive to remain relevant with feeble attempts at becoming a meme. Anything that succeeds feels like an accident, and engaging with it critically is rarely worth the effort. Thirty years on from their first demo tape, the Californian quartet led by the perpetually dorky Rivers Cuomo have released the second entry in a series of EPs based on Vivaldi’s violin concertos, The Four Seasons. The concept tastes stale even before you hear the songs, which Cuomo has described as “21st-century ’90s.” Overproduced to the point of sounding completely generic, SZNZ: Summer is yassified butt-rock with cringe-inducing lyrics that aren’t half as clever as they think they are.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jazz Innovator Vijay Iyer on the Music That Made Him

“Part of what this list narrates for me is how I became a music-maker in particular,” says Vijay Iyer, talking about the key influences he came up with for this interview. “Not just as a player, but as somebody who wanted to work from the inside.”. The notion...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Max Tundra Re-Pressing His Three Albums on Vinyl, Shares A. G. Cook Remix: Listen

Max Tundra, the British producer who released three cult-favorite albums in the 2000s, is re-pressing each of them on vinyl, via Domino. As well as Some Best Friend You Turned Out to Be, Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, and Parallax Error Beheads You, he will release a remix mixtape digitally. Remixtape features remixes by Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, and a cover by Katie Dey, as well as a remix by Tundra’s successor in madcap pop production, A. G. Cook. Listen to the PC Music founder’s remix of “Lights,” from Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, below, and scroll down for the full Remixtape tracklist.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nnamdï Announces New Album Please Have a Seat, Shares New Song: Listen

Chicago producer and multi-instrumentalist Nnamdï has announced a new album. It’s called Please Have a Seat and it is due October 7 via Secretly Canadian and Sooper Records, marking his debut on the former label. The lead single, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” comes with an Austin Vesley–directed video in which Nnamdï is harassed by paparazzi and obsessive fans. Nnamdï has also announced a fall U.S. tour, kicking off in Iowa October 18. Check out the new single and the full list of tour dates below.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

