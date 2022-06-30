ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IA

Clear Creek Amana and Mount Vernon split doubleheader a week from the playoffs

By Scott Saville
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Game one was a pitchers’ dual, with the...

Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night. The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.
Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girls

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday morning issued an Amber Alert for two Central Texas girls missing for days. McGregor authorities are searching for Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, who have been missing since Tuesday, June 28. They were last seen in the 900 block of W. 10th Street in McGregor.
Long-missing Alexander Hamilton letter put on public display

BOSTON (AP) — A letter written by founding father Alexander Hamilton in 1780 and believed stolen from the Massachusetts state archives decades ago is being displayed publicly for the first time since it was returned to the state after a lengthy court battle. The secretary of state’s office says...
