Alibaba Falls 1%, Nio Gains 4%: What's Weighing On Hong Kong Stocks Today

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - June 30, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement to an institutional investor (the "Placement") to raise an aggregate amount of $5.125 million (CAD). The proceeds from the Placement will be deposited with a third-party escrow agent (the "Escrow Agent") and delivered to the Corporation in monthly tranches over the next 24 months pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Sharing Agreement (as defined below) and an escrow agreement dated June 28, 2022 between the Corporation, Sorbie Bornholm LP, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP (the "Escrow Agreement"). The funds will go towards the advancement of the Pilar and El Picacho Au-Ag projects in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital purposes.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO