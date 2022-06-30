ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba Falls 1%, Nio Gains 4%: What's Weighing On Hong Kong Stocks Today

By Navdeep Yadav
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of major U.S.-listed Chinese companies were trading mixed in Hong Kong on Thursday, as major tech stocks like Alibaba Group Holdings BABA and Tencent Holdings TCEHY slipped, while Baidu Inc BIDU and JD.com Inc JD were trading higher. In the electric vehicle segment, Li Auto Inc LI led...

#Technology Stocks#Stock#Hong Kong#Nio Gains#Chinese#Tencent Holdings#Baidu Inc Bidu#Li Auto Inc Li#Nio Inc Nio#Xpeng Inc Xpev#Tencent 1 37#Hang Seng#Sse Composite#Sgx Nifty
