NBA star Miles Bridges arrested in LA for felony domestic violence, TMZ reports

By KJ Hiramoto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - NBA star Miles Bridges has been arrested in Los Angeles. According to a report from TMZ, the 24-year-old NBA big man was arrested for felony domestic violence. Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets, was allegedly involved in a fight with a...

CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
Vibe

Vince Carter’s Home Robbed Of $100K And More As Wife And Children Hid In Closet

Click here to read the full article. As many fathers across the nation were celebrating their fatherhood on Father’s Day with loved ones, retired NBA star Vince Carter was filing a police report for a home invasion and burglary. On Wednesday (June 22), the Atlanta Police Department released a police report from June 19 (Father’s Day and Juneteenth) stating that the former power forward’s home had been robbed of nearly $100,000 in cash. The incident took place at Carter’s home at approximately 11:50 p.m. ET on Sunday night while his wife Sondi and two sons were at home and in bed.More...
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Makes Lakers Debut: Fans React

Shareef O'Neal made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic Summer League this Saturday night. The Lakers signed Shareef, Shaquille O'Neal's oldest son, after he went undrafted last month. The storied Western Conference franchise expects him to be a project to be developed over a few years.
The Spun

Report: LeBron's True Feelings On Kyrie Irving Trade Revealed

LeBron James is super excited about Kyrie Irving potentially joining him in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been exploring trading for Irving over the past week. They're even discussing a potential trade that would send Russell Westbrook back to Brooklyn for Irving. According to Marc Stein, James...
CBS LA

Nipsey Hussle's accused killer attacked with razor in jail, lawyer says

The man on trial for fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 was attacked Monday morning in a jail holding cell, his attorney told CBS News. Lawyer Aaron Jansen said Eric Holder was attacked by "multiple individuals," one of whom had a razor. "Mr. Holder, Jr. was assaulted by multiple individuals while he was in the holding cell at the jail while waiting to be brought to court yesterday morning," Jansen said. "The attack included a razor and the back of his head was cut." Holder was hospitalized after the attack and received an MRI and staples in the back of his...
