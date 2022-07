CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - General thunderstorms tracked east across Wyoming Saturday afternoon. There were no storm reports as Montana and South Dakota are forecasted to endure stronger storms. Warm temperatures were on par with what we typically see in July and moisture spilling over from the southwestern United States are fueling clouds and thunderstorms today and Sunday. Winds were breezy from the southwest gusting up to 30 mph in Casper but 20mph and below throughout the rest of the state. Storms missed Cheyenne just to the north as they moved east toward the Nebraska panhandle. Temperatures will stay consistent for the next few days as no change of air mass occurs. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s while low temperatures are in the mid 50s to low 60s.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO