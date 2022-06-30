ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe January 6th Committee has subpoenaed former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone for...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
Lawrence O'donnell
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks about being arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks with Cori Coffin about being arrested alongside other activists while attending a civil disobedience rally for abortion rights on Capitol grounds, as well as the actions that Congress plans to take in the coming weeks and months to support women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We will fight to maintain our right to make decisions over our bodies and our futures,” Rep. Chu says.July 2, 2022.
MSNBC

James Carville's Message to Democrats

Democratic Political Consultant James Carville joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the issues of inflation, the Supreme Court rulings on Abortion, and the upcoming midterm election. July 4, 2022.
MSNBC

The nightmarish reality of the GOP's hope for a total abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s elimination of the constitutional right to an abortion in America marked the shocking fulfillment of a decadeslong lobbying effort by the American anti-abortion movement and the GOP agenda to radicalize the court to the point where it would overturn what appeared to be settled legal rights. But just hours after the decision came out, top Republicans already had their eye on something else.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM knew ‘first-hand account’ of allegations against Pincher before promoting him

Boris Johnson was given a “first-hand account” of allegations against Chris Pincher before he was promoted to the role of deputy chief whip, The Independent has learned.The prime minister was told about the claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour against the Tory MP on at least two occasions, according to a senior Downing Street source.“The prime minister was made directly aware of a first-hand account of inappropriate sexual touching. He was told in early February and also in May,” a No 10 staffer said.More than 1,000 parliamentary workers — representing two unions — have now written to House of Commons...
