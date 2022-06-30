PGA golfers excited to tee off JDC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong to severe storms and extreme heat Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday. Storms have moved out of the region, leaving us with several dry hours through this afternoon into this evening. Tonight, the question is where storms redevelop. Right now, it looks like storms will move across the northern and eastern portions of our viewing area late tonight into early Tuesday morning. The rest of the TV6 viewing area should escape the most widespread thunderstorm activity.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO