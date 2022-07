SAN ANTONIO — A woman was critically injured when the Toyota Highlander SUV she was a back seat passenger in was rear-ended by a speeding driver, according to police. It happened on the 1800 block of Hackberry at Rigsby around 10:57 p.m. Friday night. Police say the SUV was traveling northbound in the left lane of South Hackberry when it was struck from behind by a 2105 Chevrolet Camaro going northbound in the right lane of Hackberry St.

