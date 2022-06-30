ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Drowsy driver crashes into Duluth restaurant

By Jeff Wagner
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOuVw_0gQPYNQT00

Drowsy driver crashes into Duluth restaurant 02:03

DULUTH, Minn. -- A popular North Shore restaurant is temporarily closed for a major remodel ahead of its busiest weekend of the year -- but this wasn't a planned project.

A drowsy driver crashed into the Island Lake Inn early Wednesday morning.

"Cleaner just said, 'Someone came through the wall at our bar,' and I'm like, 'It couldn't be an actual through-the-wall kind of situation,'" said co-owner Sam Spears.

Much to Spears' surprise, it was. An SUV had barreled into the building. Investigators say the driver fell asleep as he was rounding the curve along Rice Lake Road. He then drove through the grassy shoulder and straight into the restaurant.

"Sheared both his wheels because they were gone," Spears said. "The one pull tab gambling booth got launched over the bar."

Amazingly, investigators say the driver was barely hurt, and a cleaning lady who inside at the time happened to be in a different area.

"We got lucky here today with what truly happened," Spears said.

But not so lucky with timing, given that the holiday weekend is only days away.

Sam Spears

"This is our biggest week of the year, our number-one sales every year past five years," Spears said.

The good news is the hole is already patched up, thanks to a local firefighter who's a contractor. The bar is intact, as is the kitchen.

Spears hopes to be open by Friday, a goal not possible without the help of staff and volunteers eager to see them back in business.

"The way the community has come together behind us to support us proves that we're doing something right now and we really appreciate everybody that's been here," Spears said.

This actually isn't the first time the Island Lake Inn has been hit by a car. It's the third time. After the first few incidents, they had cable barriers installed to protect the restaurant. The plan now is to extend the barriers enough to cut off the entrance to the parking lot and extend further down Rice Lake Road.

Investigators say the driver showed no signs of impairment and the crash appears to be an accident. There are no plans to file charges.

Comments / 1

Related
boreal.org

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes in Northern Minnesota

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet police arrest juvenile after shots fired

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- On Sunday, Cloquet police arrested a juvenile male suspect after a Saturday night shooting. At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Cloquet Police Officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street. They told the officer someone had shot at...
CLOQUET, MN
fox9.com

Duluth teen arrested in deadly shooting of another teen

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen has been taken into custody after a deadly shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead in Duluth over the weekend. Police responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting near North 16th Avenue E and East 1st Street. At the scene, officers say they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot and was mortally wounded. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duluth#Sheared
FOX 21 Online

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Juvenile Arrested After Shooting At Other Minors, Then A Car In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A juvenile boy is in custody after Cloquet police say he was responsible for a shooting there this weekend. Cloquet police say an officer was flagged down on Saturday night at 11:15 near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street by three people in a car riddled with bullet holes, who said that they were just shot at.
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police arrest teenager after fatal shooting

10 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE: Duluth Police arrested a 17-year-old early Sunday morning hours after a shooting that left another teenager dead. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near N. 16th Ave. E. and E. 1st St. in the Endion neighborhood. Police say the male suspect was taken into custody...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth postpones fireworks, Fourth Fest celebrations due to weather

DULUTH, MN -- The city of Duluth is postponing its 4th of July fireworks display and Fourth Fest event due to poor weather in the forecast Monday night. The fireworks were supposed to go off around 10:10 p.m. Monday, with gates for Fourth Fest’s live music and entertainment opening at 4:30 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Duluth, 1 arrested

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Duluth, and one person is in custody.Local police say the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near the intersection of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street, in the city's Endion neighborhood. Responding officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim's identity has yet to be released.The shooting is under investigation. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy without incident. He was taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center for pending charges of homicide.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin deputy shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

DANBURY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a sheriff's deputy shot a man Saturday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers.The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in Danbury, which is roughly 60 miles south of Duluth along the St. Croix River.Officers were called to the Fishbowl Bar on a report of a man threatening to use a gun. When officers arrived, the man was holding a gun, and officers tried to talk to him. The man began walking toward his home and into the woods. At some point, the man pointed the gun at two deputies and a tribal police officer, the sheriff's office said. One of the deputies shot him. A medical helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital. No details were given on his condition. The deputy who fired the gun was placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting. The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office. 
DANBURY, WI
CBS News

Hibbing man charged with murdering girlfriend

HIBBING, Minn. -- A Hibbing man faces second-degree murder charges after officers found his girlfriend dead in their apartment early Tuesday morning. Eric James Jarvis, 46, was charged in St. Louis County on Friday. He could face up to 40 years in prison if he is convicted. According to the...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Serious motorcycle crash closes roads in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - East Calvary Road remained closed Thursday night in Rice Lake, after what appeared to be a serious motorcycle crash. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near East Calvary Road and Howard Gnesen Road, just north of Duluth. A large emergency response could be seen, including Sheriff’s...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Superior cancels 4th of July Fireworks

Superior, WI-- Superior has been forced to cancel its July 4 fireworks. According to Mayor Jim Paine, the weather will make it “impossible” to load the barge on time. Paine said on Facebook the parade is still on for Monday. It starts at 11 a.m. on Ogden and Belknap.
SUPERIOR, WI
wcmpradio.com

Man Shot by Burnett County Sheriff's Deputy Following Incident in Danbury

"On July 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Burnett County Dispatch was notified of a man threatening the use of a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Danbury (Swiss Township). Upon Deputies arriving on scene, the man was located walking away from the bar. The man was brandishing a handgun as deputies were trying to speak to him. The man walked down 7th Place Road toward his residence, then into the woods. The man swung the handgun pointing it at two Burnett County Deputies and a Tribal Police Officer. One Deputy fired on the man striking him. The man was then secured and first aid was provided for his injuries. North Memorial Ambulance transported the male subject to the North Air Care Helicopter where he was transported to a hospital.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Northland Larder’s New Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. – You can catch a new food truck that’s parking right outside the DECC by the Vista Fleet this summer. The Northland Larder food truck is a creation from Brian the Butcher and Chef Hanz. The pair started off with home deliveries and mail orders of Yker Acres’ pork and beef boxes during the pandemic, then grew the business even more through catering.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Palace Bar Closes after Ongoing Violence and Police Disputes

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Palace Bar in Superior has officially closed their doors after months of violence and a shooting. The Superior Police Chief called on the city to revoke its liquor license after more than 150 calls for police services were made since January of last year. Officers...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy