ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How to help your crispy lawn during our June drought

By Erin Hassanzadeh
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgyAI_0gQPYMXk00

How to help your lawn during our June drought 02:25

MINNEAPOLIS -- June is typically our wettest month of the year. But this year it's been unusually dry

We've only had an inch of rain this month, which is nearly 3.5 inches below average

Several counties in the metro as well as a few in the south are abnormally dry. It's not great, but it's certainly not like it was last June, when most of the state was in a moderate or severe drought.

CBS

If your lawn has gotten a little gold and crispy, Bachman's horticulturalist Heather Johnson says watering in the morning is best. Give it a good soaking if you can, and don't forget your trees, shrubs and hanging baskets.

"Golden grass does not mean completely-dead lawn," Johnson said. "If you can pull that out and you're looking at dry, shriveled-up, almost cement-like roots that are really brittle and break, that's when it's time to rethink what you wanna do with your lawn."

Johnson says spot seeding would be OK right now if you have patches in your lawn, but ideally a full re-seed would happen this fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Grow Peonies in Your Garden

Peonies are one of the true joys of late spring and early summer with their exquisite, lush flowers. These perennials also are not difficult to grow in your garden and can live up to 100 years. (Yes, you read that correctly!) Popular since Victorian times, peonies are old-fashioned favorites that...
GARDENING
The Independent

Plant with climate change in mind and let your lawn go brown, gardeners urged

Gardeners are being urged to plant the “right plant, right place” for a changing climate which is bringing more extreme weather conditions to the UK.Green-fingered households are also being warned that using tap water on lawns in dry weather “is a sin” and they should be allowing their grass to go brown in the summer.The call came as the first visitors toured the Royal Horticultural Society’s Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, where gardens range from forest bathing to an exhibit marking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The RHS’s “planet-friendly garden” highlights solutions to climate change, including a “swale” for sudden rainfall with...
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily South

If Your Hydrangeas Are Drooping, the Summer Heat Isn't the Only Culprit

Which Hydrangea Varieties Are Most Likely To Wilt?. There's nothing in the garden that can compete with the bright green foliage, dramatic blossoms, and overall glory of a hydrangea in full bloom. They're a siren of warm-weather days, long evenings on the porch, and daylight that lasts well past suppertime. But sometimes, their garden splendor might seem lackluster and a tad bit tired and droopy, with the onset of symptoms usually hitting around the same time every afternoon. It turns out, there's a reason (or maybe a few) as to why your hydrangea is getting a case of the blues like clockwork, but uncovering the cause isn't as simple as upping its water intake and hoping for the best. (Especially if your hydrangea in question is an oakleaf, a variety which is more susceptible to overwatering.) Is it the heatwave that's crushing much of the South right now or is it a case of too much sunlight? And what can be done once the symptoms set in?
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Flowers to Line Your Border Garden

Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Omaha couple who planted 'bee-friendly' flowers in their garden discover more than 6,000 bees living inside the WALLS of their home: 'You could hear them buzzing'

A couple in Omaha, Nebraska were only trying to do good when they planted 'bee-friendly' plants outside their home. But soon they discovered that the pollinators that they had hoped to attract had made their home in the walls of their 100-year-old house. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre first discovered something...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Grass
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
purewow.com

21 Best Shade Perennials for Your Not-So-Sunny Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Your shade garden probably is filled with pretty annuals such as lobelia and impatiens, but don’t forget to add perennials,...
GARDENING
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Family Handyman

Are Mums Perennials?

Mums are probably the one fall flower that everyone recognizes. Their arrival in the garden center is also a sure sign we’re on the downward slope of the growing season. Yes, most mums are perennial flowers. Those mums that look like well-manicured mounds of foliage and flowers at garden centers are perennial flowers, generally best in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 5 to 9. These plants are usually referred to as hardy mums or garden mums.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Succulents vs. Cacti: Is a Cactus a Succulent?

When I was growing up, hedge cactus (AKA Peruvian apple cactus) covered the backyard of my California home. These spindly, silvery-green plants with long, menacing needles had tree-like stalks that towered over me. The plants were between 25 and 30 feet tall, and more than a century old. One old...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
BobVila

I Used Sunday Lawn Care for 2 Months—Now My Lawn Is Unrecognizable

Making sure the grass is always greener isn’t always easy. From figuring out the best lawn fertilizer for your needs to knowing when to apply it, achieving a healthy lawn is the result of a long process and many steps. Problems like dead grass, damaging pet messes, and weeds can make knowing how to treat your lawn even more complicated. Applying chemicals may seem like a quick fix, but this has long-term repercussions for the environment and can negatively impact the health of children and pets living in the home.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: After stormy start, skies will clear for July 4 fireworks

MINNEAPOLIS -- The July Fourth holiday is starting out stormy, but things should clear up in time for evening cookouts and fireworks shows. Scattered storms are moving northeast through Minnesota Monday morning. While most of the state -- including the Twin Cities -- should dry out by the afternoon, areas north of Interstate 94 could continue to see showers through the early evening. Once the sun sets, skies should be clear all over.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy