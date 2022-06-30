Sewer district eyes another rate reduction

General Manager Peter Rosasco said the “timing is right” for the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District to see if another sewer rate reduction may be in the future as it preps for budget season.

“Our business is complex. We have a lot of moving parts. We’ve been doing things to reduce our operating costs such as the solar project and becoming more efficient in our general operations and that plan has been proceeding,” Rosasco said. “We have been paying down our debt and on course for the debt to be gone. Our debt service is being reduced by more than $2 million per year and we’re close to that now. With our next regularly scheduled payment, we will under $10 million. So, from $90 million once upon a time originally, this debt has been paid down to less than $10 million. The timing is right as we are heading into budget time right now.”

This would be a subsequent rate reduction to the 15% reduction the district implemented in January 2020 after undergoing an extensive rate study by Raftelis. The government consultant at the time presented two scenarios to the district: either a 10% reduction to be re-evaluated after seven years or a 15% reduction to be re-evaluated in four years.

The district chose the higher percentage and reduced its base rate fee by $5.04, from $33.60 to $28.56, and the flow rate by 79 cents, from $5.27 per 1,000 gallons to $4.48.

The board had said then that as the district pays down its debt, it would look at a subsequent reduction.

“We can look at an adjustment at the base rate or across the board rate reduction. We have various options that we can explore. Everything from going in and just paying off the rest of the debt right now and looking at what our rates should be after. It would be an extreme option but it’s within the realm of possibilities,” Rosasco said.

“We also have to keep in mind, the long-term focus is that we have a $150 million utility in terms of our assets. The replacement costs of this is going to be about that number over a period of time. Say over the next 30 to 40 years, we are probably going to need $100 million in replacements and major repairs to things that are going to become obsolete due to the passage of time and wear and tear. That’s why we have been building up our reserves.”

Rosasco said he had already engaged Raftelis to update the district’s financial position, modeling and forecast.

“I will bring a report back to the board that will be very comprehensive. My goal is to have that to you in time before this year’s budget. I just don’t feel comfortable bringing back a rate reduction without a third party analysis and we are a little bit better position than where Raftelis projected us to be,” Rosasco said.

Commissioner Andy Tobin said the reduction should benefit the people who had initially paid for the sewer infrastructure.

“It’s really not fair for the first group not to receive some of the benefits,” he said. “The people who actually paid for the system should benefit. I like this incremental rate reduction, because it gives the people who are here now at least some relief. It’s not going to be drastic. Last year, we did a reduction across the board and you indicated that we could begin to do this on a more regular basis and this is the way we should be going.”

Other commissioners asked that the inflation forecast be taken into account.

“Given the current economic situation, if we adjusted the base rate, or eliminated it for one year as a moratorium, given our current economic scenario, could that be part of your consideration? Would that be reasonable?” Commissioner Sue Heim said.

It’s one of the “what ifs” that will be plugged into the model, according to Rosasco.

“I will tell you that I think that’s going to be a hard one to achieve in that the effect of that is over $4 million in one year of our operating budget. That’s a big number, but it could be a partial,” he said.

Commissioner Tim Maloney asked that the higher cost of goods be accounted for in the asset replacement schedule.

“With the economy the way it is and the cost of goods, that needs to be a huge factor. What it cost us two years ago to what it’s going to cost us today. When we pursue the cost analyses, that needs to be a huge factor,” he said.

Rosasco is hopeful to have Raftelis’ analysis by mid-July, but said that depends on their availability.