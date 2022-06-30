Coast Guard Cutter Thetis returns home from 77-day counter-narcotic deployment

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis returned to homeport in Key West last week after a 77-day counter-narcotics patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

Over the period, the Thetis crew repatriated 88 Haitian migrants to Cap Haitien, Haiti, after they were reported to be on an unseaworthy sailing vessel in the Windward Passage between Cuba and Haiti.

Also during the patrol, an embarked U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment disabled a smuggling vessel transporting an estimated 1,323 pounds of cocaine in the Central Caribbean.

The Thetis’s crew additionally assisted with a search-and-rescue case of 14 mariners who went into the water after their commercial ship began taking on water in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.

“While on a counter-narcotics patrol, our crew quickly shifted gears to help locate and provide situational awareness during an unfortunate search and rescue case,” said Cmdr. Justin Nadolny, the commanding officer of the Thetis. “Working alongside our international and commercial partners showcased the can-do spirit of mariners and our universally shared duty of assisting those in distress and ensuring safety of life at sea.”

The Thetis’s crew strengthened international partnerships while in Cartagena, Colombia, hosting Colombian naval officers aboard to gain a deeper understanding of maritime activity in the region and to develop relationships with international maritime partners operating in Caribbean waters.

The Thetis is a 270-foot Famous-class cutter homeported in Key West and has a crew of 104. Its primary missions are counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction, the enforcement of federal fisheries laws, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo, which also is homeported in Key West, recently repatriated 125 migrants to Cuba in two separate repatriations, following a total of 10 interdictions off the Florida Keys.

“Our crews work tirelessly to ensure the South Florida Straits remain safe,” said Lt. Paul Benyovszky, Coast Guard Sector Key West deputy enforcement chief. “These migration attempts are inherently dangerous and these men, women, and children are taking a great risk attempting to navigate unpredictable seas in unsafe, overloaded, rustic vessels.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,691 Cuban migrants, compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 20187, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.